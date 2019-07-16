Former Historic Michigan Oriental Theater reopens as Asian Fusion Restaurant & Lounge - PAO Detroit

"PAO means to escape, which is the feeling we wanted to capture when we concepted the lounge-inspired space," said Joe Barbat, Chairman of Barbat Holdings. "Our modern, upscale food and beverage experience invites guests to kick back and relax, while taking in the original building's architectural details and history that we were able to preserve."

Executive chef Howard Barnes of Prime29 Steakhouse, former chef for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago White Sox, and Spiaggia Chicago, leads the culinary team, with delectable features such as fried oysters, king crab truffle gnocchi, creamy rock shrimp, 48-hour marinated lamb lollipop, and prime filet mignon.

Stolion Liti, head of the service team, introduces customers to new wine and food pairings, upholding the five star service standards found at other Prime Concepts Detroit restaurants. The bar, perfect for happy hour in Detroit, offers unique Asian spirits, sakes, whisky, wine, champagne, and handcrafted cocktails. "A couple of fan favorites are Mother of Dragons, made up of Buffalo Trace bourbon, coconut lemongrass sake, pineapple juice, and simple syrup)," said Liti, "or Blushing Buddha, which is 1738 Remy Cognac, Knob Creek Rye, hibiscus syrup, mole bitters, and orange peel. Our goal is to push our creativity so we can provide an exceptional customer experience each time someone visits," he added.

The restaurant group behind PAO Detroit includes Joe Barbat, Detroit developer; Stolion Liti of Prime29 Steakhouse and NARA; Fiaz Al-Maki of Fiaz Salon & Spa and Prime29 Steakhouse; and Jody Haddad of Landshark in East Lansing and Vital2U Productions.

The restaurant is now open after 4:00 PM for dinner and happy hour. To view the menu or make a reservation, visit www.paodetroit.com .

For more information, visit www.barbatholdings.com

