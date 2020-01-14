Former-Homeless Veteran Releases New Book and Launches Website Intended to Help Other Struggling Veterans: 'Bipolar Hell: Purpose From Pain'

NORTH FARGO, N.D., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Mike Smith (https://inspireanduplift.com/) recently announced the release of his new memoir, coupled with a website launch aimed at uplifting veterans who struggle with mental illness, addiction and homelessness. The website contains excerpts from the memoir, as well as inspiring advice and links to helpful agencies. The full memoir is currently available HERE.

Mike's memoir relates his harrowing tale of loss, describing a spiral into depression and bipolar disorder that ultimately leads him to near suicide and confinement in a mental ward. It is a sharp decline that many struggling veterans will read and recognize immediately: a tragic example of the rise and fall of one of their own. Though Mike's story ultimately ends in redemption and renewal.

"My purpose in life was never to make a ton of money, or have all the trappings of what a 'successful' life would include," said Mike Smith. "I pursued all of those lies for years, with everything I had as a younger man. And I ended up addicted and totally depressed. We know that 23 veterans commit suicide, each day, and die alone in their pain. My story of suffering, and theirs, parallel each other. They need our help."

From the Book

"November 1986: I was heading home in a U-Haul, strung-out on drugs as I drove, and in panic-mode the entire time; but even then, I couldn't imagine how bad things were back home" … "Mom looked like she had aged about 10 years, and I noticed several big-ticket household items were simply gone. Mom was selling off everything of value around the house to try to keep the store open — but that didn't work…"

"July 31, 1988: I stood straight-up, in the middle of the living room, in my underwear, and let go … and that's when the flood of demonic voices hit me out of nowhere…."

"I loved taking off on high-wind days, regardless of what day of the week it was. I would load up and head to the lakes. I could forget my problems on the water. It was simply peace, nature and serenity every time. The fall of '99, I found myself searching for answers as to how to become more successful."

Over a long and grueling decade, Mike implemented the changes needed to lift him up out of the nightmarish pit that his life had become. Mike's search ultimately leads back to God, and acceptance of Christ as his savior. Learn more about Mike's journey, the book, and his mission to help other veterans find the same peace at: www.InspireAndUplift.com.

