Former Homicide Detective Releases Suspense Novel Inspired by Real Cases

New thriller examines the consequences of overlooked safety precautions

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired homicide detective Jim Fountain has released "Death Count," a mystery thriller inspired by a real-world occurrence and informed by his decades of law enforcement experience. While the novel is a work of literary fiction, it confronts serious subject matter and offers an unsettling look at the darker realities of society.

“Death Count” By Ret. Det. Jim Fountain

In "Death Count," the unsolved murder of a 17-year-old girl sets off an investigation with unforeseen consequences. A mysterious elite investigative unit takes an interest in the case, uncovering a sinister network far more expansive and disturbing than anyone could have imagined. As the team ventures into the darkest corners of society, readers encounter a series of shocking twists, the unit's unconventional moral code and the profound bond its members develop with the victims they are determined to avenge, despite never having met them.

"My investigative background inspired me to write this story," Fountain said. "During my career, I worked cases that might have been prevented if basic safety rules had been followed. While this is a work of fiction, the circumstances reflect situations that occur in real life."

At the heart of the story is a courageous young survivor who endures unimaginable trauma but refuses to let her ordeal define her. Her detailed account of the crimes, known as her "death count," helps the investigative unit develop a mathematical formula that becomes instrumental in identifying those responsible and bringing justice to her assailants. Although the novel does not shy away from the graphic and traumatic experiences the victims endure, it also focuses on one young woman's determined fight to recover physically and emotionally from the psychological devastation she has suffered.

"This book reinforces safety lessons many of us were taught growing up," Fountain said. "It serves as a reminder that lowered awareness and poor decisions can lead to devastating consequences, but it also shows the remarkable strength of those who fight to reclaim their lives."

"Death Count"

By Ret. Det. Jim Fountain

ISBN: 9781665781367 (softcover); 9781665781381 (hardcover); 9781665781374 (electronic)

Available on Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ret. Det. Jim Fountain retired in 2004 out of LAPD's elite Robbery Homicide Division with over 30 years of professional law enforcement and training experience. Fountain is also a military veteran, having served in the US Army and US Coast Guard. He founded the Black Mountain Training Center in the late 90's, and has an extensive background in all aspects of law enforcement's tactical field operations, training and criminal investigations. He has received numerous commendations and advanced training throughout his career. Fountain is the author of "The Ultimate Guide - Twenty-First-Century Patrol Officers Tactical Field Manual: Skills, Tactics, and Techniques," an international bestseller in five criminology and law categories, and the novel "The Girl In 212." To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/868019-death-count.

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SOURCE Archway Publishing