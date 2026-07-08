Former HR Leader of NASA, Brady Pyle, and Saatva Chief People Officer Maureen Burke to Keynote McLean & Company Signature 2026 in Las Vegas October 4-6

Brady Pyle, former NASA HR leader and current Chief Human Resources and Inclusion Officer at Space Center Houston, and Maureen Burke, Chief People Officer at Saatva, have been announced as mainstage speakers for McLean & Company's flagship annual HR conference, Signature 2026, taking place October 4-6, 2026, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. HR leaders in attendance can expect to gain practical perspectives on building mission-driven cultures, strengthening employee experience, and aligning leadership, values, and organizational growth under the event's 2026 theme, "Human-Centric, Future-Ready."

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company has announced Brady Pyle and Maureen Burke as mainstage speakers for Signature 2026, the firm's flagship HR conference taking place October 4-6, 2026, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Their sessions will bring two distinct perspectives on culture, leadership, employee experience, and organizational growth to an audience of HR executives and senior people leaders from across North America.

McLean & Company has announced Brady Pyle, former NASA HR leader and current Chief Human Resources and Inclusion Officer at Space Center Houston, and Maureen Burke, Chief People Officer at Saatva, as mainstage speakers for the firm’s flagship annual HR conference, Signature 2026, taking place October 4-6, 2026, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

At Signature 2026, Brady Pyle, former NASA Deputy Chief Human Capital Officer and current Chief Human Resources and Inclusion Officer at Space Center Houston, will deliver his keynote "Building Culture the NASA Way." During his 30-year career at NASA, Pyle observed, led, and coached rocket scientists, engineers, and astronauts, twice earning the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal. His keynote will draw on three decades of leadership experience inside NASA to explore how organizations can build cultures rooted in trust, accountability, innovation, and resilience. He will share with attendees practical leadership principles shaped by mission-critical environments and help them to assess how culture is shaped, identify barriers to performance, and strengthen leadership behaviors that support inclusion, innovation, and high-performing teams.

Since joining Saatva in 2021, Chief People Officer Maureen Burke has helped guide the company through rapid growth, including scaling from 180 to more than 800 employees, advancing talent strategy, modernizing HR systems, and supporting employee engagement through new people programs. Burke will present her keynote "From Brand Promise to Employee Experience: Making 'Total Life Success' Real" to Signature 2026 attendees, focusing on how organizations can connect brand, culture, and employee experience as they scale. Her session will introduce a practical framework for translating brand values into lived employee experiences that employees can authentically carry through to customers.

"HR leaders are increasingly being asked to help their organizations grow, adapt, and maintain trust through constant change," says Jennifer Rozon, President of McLean & Company. "We're excited to reveal that Brady Pyle and Maureen Burke will be two of our mainstage speakers at Signature this year as they each bring powerful perspectives on how culture and employee experience shape performance. Their talks will give Signature 2026 attendees practical insight into how leadership behavior, shared purpose, inclusion, and authentic employee experiences can help organizations become more resilient and future-ready."

Signature 2026 is built around the theme "Human-Centric, Future-Ready," reflecting the growing urgency for HR teams to balance rapid technological advancement with people-first leadership. The conference will convene more than 700 HR leaders for three days of impactful keynotes, interactive sessions, peer exchanges, CHRO panels, and direct access to McLean & Company analysts and advisors.

Through mainstage presentations, fireside discussions, panels, debates, networking events, peer exchanges, and lightning talks, Signature 2026 will equip CHROs, HR executives, HR directors, and people leaders, and HR team members with practical strategies, research-backed insights, and peer-tested approaches they can apply in their organizations.

Additional details about the Signature 2026 agenda, keynote speakers, and networking experiences will be released in the coming months. For more information or to register, visit the official McLean Signature event page.

Who Attends Signature?

McLean Signature attracts HR executives and HR leaders from a wide range of industries, including technology services, higher education, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and financial services. In recent years, more than 60% of attendees have held senior leadership roles, making Signature a high-impact environment for strategic learning and peer networking.

Media interested in connecting with McLean & Company analysts for exclusive, research-backed insights and commentary can contact [email protected].

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

McLean Signature 2026 will take place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Designed with connection and comfort in mind, the venue offers modern event spaces, vibrant social settings, world-class dining, and Virgin's signature approach to hospitality, providing an ideal backdrop for learning, collaboration, and connection.

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE McLean & Company