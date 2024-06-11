Former Hulu and Vevo Exec to Launch Women's Lifestyle FAST Channel, Telephone TV, This Summer Featuring Instagram Influencers

Real Juice Media (RJM) announces the launch of its Free Ad-Supported Streaming (FAST) network, Telephone TV. Post this

Telephone TV transforms women micro-influencers into TV personalities, celebrating authentic voices and relatable lifestyles with brands seamlessly integrated into their stories. The network features a diverse array of programming that showcases women's narratives shaping our cultural landscape and blends grassroots influence with broadcast reach. This innovative approach builds deep connections with audiences, elevating underrepresented voices through unique and creative formats.

The launch is supported by strategic partnerships with several leading ad tech companies, enhancing Telephone TV's channel environment and offering omni-channel extensions for creators and advertisers. These partnerships enrich the environment with AI-driven tools and contextual targeting, improving content relevance and brand suitability.

Proprietary audience insights are leveraged to deliver women lifestyle-inspired programmatic solutions, aligning perfectly with RJM's ethos of authenticity and cultural resonance. "We are thrilled to partner with forward-thinking innovators whose expertise in crafting sophisticated, audience-curated brand solutions aligns seamlessly with our vision," stated Yesenia Bello, Senior Advisor at Real Juice Media.

"Real Juice Media believes in the power of every individual voice to shape culture in the connected age, with women vibrantly leading the way," said Jesse Judelman, Founder & CEO of Real Juice Media. "Telephone TV brings this to life through innovation, helping us redefine the media landscape with thoughtful creativity."

Powered by advanced technology, this launch marks RJM's first step in an ambitious plan to expand across the connected TV landscape. Telephone TV not only underscores RJM's commitment to innovation but also sets the stage for significant future growth.

Real Juice Media has secured advertising investments from several brands and agencies poised to support the launch of Telephone TV, demonstrating the industry's readiness to embrace its innovative approach and the opportunity for brands to engage in socially impactful marketing.

Real Juice Media reimagines cultural media by amplifying diverse voices through innovative storytelling across social and traditional platforms.

