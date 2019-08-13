Former Humana/CVS Health Executive Andy Papa, joins CHC Health as Chief Revenue Officer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHC Health, announced today that former Humana/CVS Health executive, Andy Papa, has joined their C-suite management team as the Chief Revenue Officer. Andy will lead business development, marketing and sales strategies across the spectrum of CHC Health's lines of business. In this role, Andy will expand on the continued efforts of Mike Case Haub, CEO and Michael Dull, COO of CHC Health, to help provide pharmacist led solutions to partners across the health care continuum.

Previously Andy was the key developer and strategist for the Medication Therapy Management (MTM) programs at Humana and CVS Health. Andy's prior experience included roles in MTM software development, process improvement, product implementation and operations.

"I had the pleasure of working with Andy in the past and saw firsthand his deep understanding of issues within healthcare as well as his ability to develop creative strategies to resolve challenges," said Mike Case Haub. "Andy's knowledge of the health plan industry and his appreciation of what engaged pharmacists can do to ensure better patient outcomes is second to none. Andy's willingness to roll up his sleeves and dive into the minutiae while also having a clear executive perspective on high level strategy is a unique find in the industry."

"By unbundling the pharmacist from the pharmacy, CHC Health is on the forefront of promoting the value of the pharmacist in the care continuum," said Andy. "Bringing together the largest network of clinical pharmacists and technology partners to provide scaleable solutions for health plans, clinics, hospitals and employers is what really excited me to join the CHC Health team. Our agility as an enabler allows us to quickly deliver solutions that help our clients achieve their strategic goals."

With the recent appointment of Wilson Tam as Director of Business Development and now Andy Papa as Chief Revenue Officer, CHC Health positions itself for continued growth. CHC Health has established itself in the MTM industry as one of the largest providers of clinical pharmacist services and is now expanding into population health offerings, including pharmacogenomics, coordination of care, disease management, remote device monitoring, transition of care and complex chronic care management.

About CHC Health

CHC Health is one of the largest agnostic providers of pharmacist services in the United States. CHC Health provides medication management related services, as well as medication synchronization and adherence programs. With 400+ clinical pharmacists, CHC Health is poised to provide a greater level of service across several lines of health care related business.

CHC Health believes the coordinated involvement of pharmacists can help solve many of the issues within the current U.S. healthcare system. CHC Health sees pharmacists as an integrated part of the healthcare team rather than siloed in a product distribution role. CHC Health pharmacists leverage their unique skills in medication knowledge while collaborating with patients, caregivers and the entire health care team to improve health outcomes while simultaneously decreasing overall healthcare costs.

For additional information, visit CHC Health's website at: https://www.chchealth.com

