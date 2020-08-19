Former I Do…In Style CEO Launches Delaney & Co., an E-Commerce Party/Pamper Box Platform

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaney & Co., an online entity that provides bespoke party and pamper boxes for customers desiring unique party supplies and gifts, today announced the opening of its online retail shop that will, for now, service only Texas, Louisiana, and California residents. Expansion plans for the rest of the US will be rolled out over the rest of this year and into 2021. The online retailer will officially go live August 31, 2020.

To learn more about Delaney & Co., visit www.thedelaneyandco.com

The new retail e-commerce store is located in Plano, Texas and while its online boutique will be open 24/7, 365 days a year, its official operating hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday by private appointment only, and closed on Sunday.

The party supplies and gift store offers a wide selection of unique and hand-made gifts, a majority sourced by individuals owning US small businesses. New party and pamper boxes, as well as the ever-expanding gift section, will be updated every month and a special page for those who would like to further customize their 'box of smiles' will be available as well. To celebrate the opening of its online boutique, a virtual pop-up shopping event will begin on August 21, 2020 at 12.00 a.m CST and end on August 23, 2020 at 11.59 p.m. CST.

"We're so excited to be able to offer to kids of all ages party supplies and gifts that are unique, affordable, sustainable, and organic. We won't be offering any plastic supplies or implements because we want to encourage the use of organic, sustainable materials," said Mia Johnson, Owner and CEO of Delaney & Co.

We've also taken mandatory measures to insure that during the flu/cold/pandemic/any season, to take the temperatures of our treasured workers, using a sanitizing wand to disinfect packing and the products themselves as soon as they come in, and we use and change out gloves and masks with every package we handle. We want all of our treasured clients to have fun AND be safe."

