Diagnostic Network is a next-generation community platform designed to enable successful repair of modern vehicles through peer discussion, partner collaboration and education. Diagnostic Network is focusing initially on the diagnostician and the industry partners who provide the tools, equipment, software, and training for the vehicle service industry, by creating a bi-directional channel between all parties.

"To date, we have over 14 corporate partners who have pledged to support Diagnostic Network, not only financially, but also by bringing their subject matter experts onboard for collaboration and communication on behalf of their companies. We strongly believe that through industry collaboration, stakeholders can gain a deeper understanding of the wants and needs of the diagnostician, which will result in the delivery of the products, services, and training the market demands. Additionally, we hope to inspire others to take the initiative to push their diagnostic proficiency forward in order to better service the deep, technology-rich vehicles rolling into today's service departments. Within this new, modern community platform, we plan to deploy features needed to support knowledge expansion for today and tomorrow's technician operating in the automotive service, collision repair, medium- and heavy-duty vehicle markets," said Scott Brown, President of Diagnostic Network.

The service is due to launch in the second quarter of 2018. Today, those interested in joining can become Founding Members and lock in their subscription at a 17% discount, for life. The regular subscription price at launch will be $19.99 per month. Visit diag.net for more information, or contact support@diag.net.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-iatn-president-scott-brown-announces-new-venture-diagnostic-network-for-automotive-collision-and-heavy-duty-industry-professionals-300626707.html

SOURCE Diagnostic Network

Related Links

http://diag.net

