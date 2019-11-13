Former Indigo VP of technology and innovation Ambles Kwok named CTO of PropTech startup Setter

Kwok is the former vice president of technology and innovation for Indigo and an accomplished IT executive with more than two decades of experience in software leadership and operations management. In his new role, he will work to scale Setter's software for expansion in several new cities by growing the software development team and boosting Setter's operational efficiency.

"I love the speed and passion of startups, but Setter's audacious vision that is also unbelievably real and obtainable is what made me want to join this team," Kwok said. "The PropTech industry is in its infancy, and we have a real opportunity to make a difference and change the way people view home maintenance. We want to make homeownership so automated that the hassle is invisible."

Kwok has held executive titles in many other companies in the tech. space including Mercatus, Sysomos and JUICE Mobile. He is also the founder of Therapia Health Management, a platform that connects patients to physiotherapists for at-home care.

"Ambles is incredibly experienced and is well respected in the tech community," said David Steckel, co-founder of Setter. "He jumped right in and leveraged relationships he already had to make Setter even better. Ambles is enthusiastic about our vision, and he has already moved the needle in a significant way. He could have picked any number of startups, and we are lucky to have him."

About Setter

Founded in Toronto by Guillaume Laliberte and David Steckel in 2016, Setter connects homeowners with a personal home manager to coordinate household maintenance and repair tasks from beginning to end. Setter makes home management tasks invisible and puts the joy back into the lives of homeowners. Laliberte and Steckel have an appreciation for quality service and they seek to redefine home maintenance and repair service. The company secured $10 million in Series A funding in November 2018 co-led by Sequoia and NFX. To learn more about Setter, please visit www.setter.com.

