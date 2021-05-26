Former Innovation Executive at Amazon, PayPal, Visa, Target Launches Free Innovation Playbook, HowDo

PORTLAND, Ore., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HowDo , a free, self-guided innovation training by the world's leading expert, launches its step-by-step lessons and plan developments to standardize innovation and teach leaders to identify, build and grow tomorrow's solutions. The global hub's core mission is to create free and transparent access to innovation best practices, empowering any citizen to attack today's hardest problems and drive equitable employment for all.

"HowDo exists to standardize innovation and level the playing field--innovation is a vital part of advancing any industry and the key to success should no longer be held exclusively by large companies, corporations and exclusive and expensive schools," said founder West Stringfellow. "That's why we're sharing everything we know and making it free and accessible to all. Corporate innovation is the most critical investment companies will make (or avoid) in the next 10 years of our planet's history, we need to ensure we yield sturdy, nimble category leaders that are able to offer high quality jobs and focus on the greatest threats to our world."

HowDo's training incorporates written content that leverages 40,000 hours of research and more than 20 years of experience as C-level product and innovation executive at Amazon, PayPal, Visa, Target and more. Stringfellow has condensed global best practices into step-by-step lessons and approachable plan development and has since been adapted into a textbook and published by the international business community in five languages worldwide. So far, the training has over 400,000 readers from every country and territory on Earth.

"These free educational tools, like HowDo, are forging new and unique career paths that break the cycle of traditional education," added Stringfellow. "Every week people I've never met from all around the world are reaching out to me to tell me how HowDo is helping them and making a true difference in their lives. Hearing that my work and mission legitimately helps others makes me feel better than making millions of dollars ever did. It's the best form of payment I've received in my career."

The training is divided into four different chapters that explore everything from research and planning to teams and tools. Some of the topics explored include best practices for establishing risk, recommendations for maintaining a true work-life balance for employees, product management and customer first design thinking and a deep dive on identifying and approaching competitors.

The global innovation hub was developed by West, who is one of the world's leading experts and teachers of innovation and an award-winning doer who has more than 20 years of C-level product and innovation experience at category pioneers such as PayPal, Amazon, Visa and more. He has lived overseas and built and led teams in 30 countries, and also intimately understands the challenges entrepreneurs face, leading the creation of eight patents, founding three companies and his own company acquisition.

To access HowDo's free, self-guided training and for more information on the benefits of innovation training and success stories, visit the HowDo website: www.howdo.com.

