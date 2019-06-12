Former Invisalign execs launch OrthoFX™, the first D2C sold, doctor delivered clear aligner brand

IRVINE, Cailf., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium direct-to-consumer clear aligner brand, OrthoFX™, launches today with a modern approach to straightening teeth, and will revolutionize the Orthodontic industry. OrthoFX is the first clear aligner brand to focus on the consumer's end-to-end experience, offering face-to-face doctor care, clear-cut pricing and trusted results. Founded by a team of former Invisalign and Philips Sonicare executives, OrthoFX brings decades of clear aligner expertise to a digital generation.

"We created OrthoFX to provide patients with more than just a product, but a high-end experience," said Ren Menon, Co-Founder of OrthoFX. "We are offering a high-quality, face-to-face care brand where each patient receives treatment every step of the way through doctor visits, consultations and complete smile satisfaction guaranteed."

From the beginning of the straightening journey, OrthoFX provides a simple, frictionless experience that is fun and motivating.

The OrthoFX Experience. How it works:

Step 1: Take Smile Selfies. To begin, patients submit three "smile selfies" through the OrthoFX website or by text. Within a few hours, patients receive an advanced 3D simulation of their future smile and a suggested treatment plan for how to achieve it.

To begin, patients submit three "smile selfies" through the OrthoFX website or by text. Within a few hours, patients receive an advanced 3D simulation of their future smile and a suggested treatment plan for how to achieve it. Step 2: Receive Premium Service. Next, patients receive face-to-face care from an exclusive network of handpicked doctors. Together, the patient and doctor review the treatment plan and make any adjustments. All doctor visits are planned and scheduled upfront for the entire treatment. A patient's first set of aligners are shipped directly to their door within 48 hours of the initial 3D scan.

Next, patients receive face-to-face care from an exclusive network of handpicked doctors. Together, the patient and doctor review the treatment plan and make any adjustments. All doctor visits are planned and scheduled upfront for the entire treatment. A patient's first set of aligners are shipped directly to their door within 48 hours of the initial 3D scan. Step 3: Enjoy World Class Aligners. OrthoFX aligners are made with FXTetra, the company's proprietary polymer blend which deliver results 50% faster than most other treatments. FXTetra is also resistant to the damaging effects of many teeth-staining foods like coffee and tea, making it the clearest aligner on the market.

OrthoFX aligners are made with FXTetra, the company's proprietary polymer blend which deliver results 50% faster than most other treatments. FXTetra is also resistant to the damaging effects of many teeth-staining foods like coffee and tea, making it the clearest aligner on the market. Step 4: Maintain A Dream Smile. At the end of treatment, OrthoFX provides the retainers needed to maintain straight teeth and offers retreatments for any patients whose teeth shift or who desire a different result up to three years from the beginning of their treatment.

OrthoFX pricing is clear-cut with no hidden fees, and inclusive of all aligners and services needed to develop and maintain a beautiful smile. Patients receive face-to-face doctor care, a 3D teeth scan, aligners, and retainers. Damaged or lost aligners and retainers can be replaced within 24 hours at no additional cost. OrthoFX also offers a "Try It" kit for $95 ($249 value) which opens up greater accessibility to the benefit of professional teeth straightening and helps patients understand if aligners fit their lifestyle before making the full financial commitment.

Nichole Garcia, Co-Founder of OrthoFX said, "We founded OrthoFX to provide an accessible, affordable, high quality, doctor-delivered treatment to everyone who needs teeth straightening. We are building a company that offers modern oral health care to the masses beginning with clear aligners."

Currently 192 million Americans have crooked teeth, 3 million of whom are using a variety of orthodontic treatments and less than 15% of patients are using clear aligners. Some consumers are opting for a lower cost route to teeth straightening, with aligners shipped to their door without any form of medical intervention. Beginning a treatment plan without consulting a medical professional can pose a huge risk to the consumer's health. OrthoFX believes patient's smiles deserve face-to-face professional supervision every step of the way, and the brand's carefully vetted network of partner doctors play an integral role in their efficacy.

OrthoFX treatment is available at a flat rate of $3950 with payment plans available and no hidden costs. For more information, please visit orthofx.com.

About OrthoFX

OrthoFX reimagines the approach to the end-to-end clear aligner experience through quality face-to-face doctor care, clear cut pricing and trusted results. OrthoFX is the first company to offer the convenience of comfortable, clear aligners designed through a proprietary material - FXTetra aligner- which delivers 50% faster treatment. From the beginning of the straightening journey, OrthoFX provides a frictionless experience that is fun and supports patients every step along the way.

Founded by Ren Menon, former Head of Global Product Management & Innovation at Invisalign, Nichole Garcia, former General Manager at Align Technology and Philips Oral Care and Henry Chan, former Director of Research and Development at Invisalign. Together they bring expert insight into the next-generation of clean aligner experience and subscription platform with a passion to deliver straight teeth to everyone, everywhere.

Media Contact:

OrthoFX

orthofx@factorypr.com

SOURCE OrthoFX