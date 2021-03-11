Former iProspect Executive Joins Leading Performance Marketing Agency, GainShare as Company's SVP of Customer Experience

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading performance marketing agency, GainShare , has appointed Matt Kelley as the company's Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. Kelley will lead consumer integration efforts across various digital channels and UX working to optimize client marketing programs.

With decades of experience in the digital marketing space, Kelley brings a breadth of knowledge to GainShare having previously held SVP of consumer experience positions at Dentsu's iProspect and Leapfrog Online. His key focus will be to provide clients with a holistic understanding of the digital consumer journey to get the most out of their marketing investments.

"We are thrilled to have Matt join the GainShare team," said Bryan Walkey, CEO at GainShare. "Matt is an integrated performance marketing expert and will play a key role in connecting the dots for clients, understanding each piece of the puzzle across a customer journey to ensure performance and bolster results."

Kelley is joining at a critical time for the business as it experienced 15% company growth in 2020 and rolled out a deeper set of capabilities across creative and DRTV, performance media, data and analytics. With Kelley's expertise, GainShare will continue to deliver on its unique blend of video production and expansive performance services.

"GainShare's legacy in DRTV and video, combined with digital performance marketing underscores GainShare's holistic understanding of the consumer to provide a truly connected customer journey – which is something many agencies struggle to activate across traditional and digital marketing efforts," said Kelley. "I'm excited to enhance the work GainShare is already doing and to continue to deliver the integrated results GainShare is known for."

Kelley will be based out of the company's Chicago office and will report to GainShare's Executive Vice President, Head of Digital and Strategy, Cass Baker. It will be a renewed partnership between the two who worked together at iProspect and Leapfrog.

For more information on GainShare, please visit https://www.gainshare.com/ .

About GainShare

GainShare brings 35+ years of deep expertise and proven response-generating techniques to every aspect of performance marketing. With offices in Chicago and Toronto, we provide direct to consumer marketing services including strategy, creative, digital, media and analytics. We are scientific, creative, predictive marketers who are passionate about driving bottom-line measurable results that accelerate our clients' businesses. GainShare consistently over-delivers on acquisition and profit objectives—offering solutions that help our clients grow their brands and gain share of market. https://www.gainshare.com/



Contact: Sammy Williams, [email protected].



SOURCE GainShare

Related Links

https://www.gainshare.com

