Former IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig Joins Chamberlain Hrdlicka

ATLANTA and HOUSTON and SAN ANTONIO and PHILADELPHIA and LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Hrdlicka is pleased to welcome former IRS Commissioner Charles "Chuck" Rettig to the firm as a Shareholder. Rettig served as the Commissioner of the IRS from 2018 to 2022, where he oversaw the nation's tax system and managed an agency of over 83,000 employees with an annual budget of $13.4 billion. He will join the firm's Tax Controversy & Litigation practice, comprised of attorneys experienced in advising and representing taxpayers before federal, state and local taxing authorities and in federal and state courts throughout the country. Rettig will be based in Los Angeles, California, extending the firm's national presence for clients.

"To say we are honored to have Chuck Rettig join our firm would be an understatement," says Larry Campagna , Managing Shareholder at Chamberlain Hrdlicka. "Chuck's addition to Chamberlain is a testament to our work within the tax controversy market and our clients. His incredible experience at the IRS, focusing on improving service to taxpayers and deep consideration for his employees, makes him a pivotal and instrumental addition to the team."

"This move to Chamberlain Hrdlicka is a natural progression from my tenure as the IRS Commissioner," expressed Rettig. "It just makes sense following my work at the biggest tax agency to then join the preeminent tax and tax controversy firm in the country. I am excited to collaborate with longtime friends and colleagues within the firm, collectively dedicated to delivering unparalleled service. I am privileged to have many friends and colleagues in the tax profession and look forward to this opportunity to again work closely with them going forward."

Tom Cullinan, an Atlanta-based Shareholder, served as Counselor to the IRS Commissioner and then acting IRS Chief of Staff under Rettig. "I am thrilled to be able to work with Chuck again in a new capacity," says Cullinan. "After working under Chuck as a part of his core leadership team, I can attest to his ability to lead and his vast understanding of the IRS organization, as well as its culture, operations and capabilities. That knowledge makes Chamberlain unique in its ability to advise its clients on tax enforcement issues and will solidify and expand our reach in the tax controversy market."

"Chuck Rettig is such an amazing person and great leader," expressed Juan F. Vasquez, Jr., chair of the firm's Tax Controversy Section. "We look forward to Chuck becoming part of the Chamberlain family and providing his unparalleled guidance to our clients, his mentorship to our attorneys and staff, and his friendship to all."

During his time at the IRS, Rettig focused on improving service to the nation's taxpayers, balancing appropriate enforcement of the nation's tax laws while respecting taxpayer rights, with a particular focus on traditionally underserved communities. He led efforts to enhance taxpayer experiences, including implementation of the multi-year IRS Integrated Modernization Plan; Multi-Lingual/Multi-Cultural Initiatives pushing the expansion of outreach and assistance in historically underserved communities; and the People First initiative and the Taxpayer First Act, which administered service improvements for both taxpayers and tax professionals. Chuck came to the IRS from a background of defending taxpayers in tax controversies, and he put those insights to use while at IRS. He was a "hands on" Commissioner, who worked closely with his Division Commissioners in Criminal Investigation, Large Business & International, Small Business/Self Employed, Wage and Investment and Tax-Exempt & Government Entities to build new enforcement programs and decide how to allocate enforcement resources.

Prior to becoming IRS Commissioner, Rettig served for 36 years as a principal with a tax law firm in Beverly Hills, California, where he represented high net-worth individuals, businesses and corporate taxpayers before the IRS, the Department of Justice Tax Division, federal and state courts and state taxing authorities. He was listed by Chambers USA as the only Eminent Practitioner in the Chambers Category "Tax: Fraud – Nationwide." Rettig was chosen several times as the Tax "Lawyer of the Year" for Best Lawyers in Litigation and Controversy – Los Angeles and was included Nationwide in Litigation and Controversy – Tax and Tax Law by Best Lawyers in America. Additionally, Rettig served as Chair of the Taxation Section of the State Bar of California and served on the Advisory Boards of both the California Franchise Tax Board and the California Board of Equalization.

In recognition of his leadership of the IRS, Commissioner Rettig received the Alexander Hamilton Award from Treasury, the highest honor for individuals selected by the Secretary, whose performance and leadership demonstrate the highest standards of and dedication to public service benefiting our country. He has held leadership roles in several professional organizations, most recently serving as Vice Chair-Administration, for the American Bar Association's Section of Taxation, and President of the American College of Tax Counsel. He was a member of the IRS Advisory Council (IRSAC) for three years beginning in 2008, and he served as IRSAC's chair from 2010 to 2011. He also served as Chair of the Taxation Section of the State Bar of California and has long served on the advisory boards of both the Franchise Tax Board and the Board of Equalization in his home state of California. Rettig is the co-founder of the UCLA Extension VETS COUNT Scholarship Fund, which is designed to provide scholarships for active duty and retired military personnel who are working to realize their career goals in tax, accounting and wealth management.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of California at Los Angeles, his law degree with honors from Pepperdine University Rick J. Caruso School of Law and his Master of Law in Taxation from New York University School of Law.

