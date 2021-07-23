Former Isagenix CEO and ConAgra Brands Executive Joins CEO Coaching International®

MIAMI, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International®, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Kevin Adams as its newest Partner and Coach.

Adams is a highly successful business leader with extensive expertise in achieving rapid growth, profits, and shareholder value. He has a broad, deep understanding of the fast-paced consumer products industry with specialization in food, nutritional supplements, and skincare, as well as specific expertise in direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, and traditional retail distribution channels. His experience includes leadership roles in publicly held, private equity-backed, and family-founded businesses, including Isagenix, ConAgra Brands, International Home Foods, and Stella Foods.

As CEO of Isagenix, Adams built the brand and popularized intermittent fasting for weight loss. He led rapid growth as sales and EBITDA tripled organically in 3.5 years.

While serving as EVP at Fortune 40 food marketer & distributor ConAgra Brands, Adams led the transformation from a holding company to an operating company and was subsequently responsible for many of the shared services to support the company's branded growth strategy. He also led the largest (at the time) massively complex SAP implementation with a focus on People/Process/Systems, which enabled ConAgra to leverage its massive size and scale to build its branded products portfolio.

Adams' business achievements also include partnering with private equity to create a U.S. food platform. For the initial platform company, he identified, performed due diligence, negotiated deals, and integrated the acquired company for over 20 acquisitions.

"Having led or participated in over two dozen private equity-backed acquisitions and integrations, raising capital for a minority buyout, and opening 10 international markets in Asia and Central America, Kevin has the deep experience and first-hand knowledge to help other CEOs achieve their goals and make big happen," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "His passion for developing a differentiated brand strategy, creating alignment, and executing with excellence are all qualities that make him a natural fit for our team of world-class coaches."

"I am very excited and honored to join the massively successful group of former CEOs and executives that consistently Make Big Happen through professional coaching," Adams said. "As a CEO and executive, I have a passion for creating value through imagining new strategies, building differentiated brands, leadership alignment, teamwork and creating efficiency. I look forward to combining my skills and experiences with CEO Coaching International's proven methodology and resources to help our clients of any size achieve extraordinary results."

Adams grew up in Milwaukee and received his BBA in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. He received his CPA in 1990 and worked for Coopers & Lybrand. He has served on the boards of several e-commerce businesses and has assisted in identifying and achieving successful exits.

Adams currently lives in Phoenix with his family and loves wine tasting and golf.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Kevin Adams or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: https://ceocoachinginternational.com/contactkevinadams

About CEO Coaching International®

CEO Coaching International® works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International® has coached more than 800 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries and 50 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International® are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International® for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12878502

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE CEO Coaching International