Former J.D. Power and Affinitiv Leaders join CarLabs.ai

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CarLabs.ai, the auto industry's first AI-powered customer engagement platform for automating chat on messaging and voice channels, adds former J.D. Power and Affinitive leaders to meet rapid client growth.

CarLabs.ai, best known for creating Kia's AI-powered digital assistant Kian, recently added three new automakers to its existing client roster of six including, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors Mexico, Kia Motors India, Kia Motor Finance, American Honda Motor Company and Hyundai Motor America.

To meet this increased product and client demand, Geoffrey Prince was brought on as the new VP of Product and Robert Dalton as Sr. Director of Project Management. Both Prince and Dalton worked previously at J.D. Power, serving various roles in the product and technology development sides of the business.

Geoffrey Prince also previously served as the Head of Product at Affinitiv, one of the leading martech providers of sales and fixed operations solutions for automotive retail. At Affinitiv, , he assisted the executive team and private equity partners in delivering a technology-centric vision of the company and a roadmap for the needed digital transformation of the product offering. At CarLabs, Geoffrey is leading the company's product set as it expands its SaaS services throughout the auto industry both within the U.S. market and internationally.

Robert Dalton has spent two decades as a product, project, and program management professional. In past roles at Disney and J.D. Power, he was instrumental in transforming high-potential projects into financial and operational successes through the implementation of appropriate methodologies, procedures, and guidance techniques. He will continue that effort at CarLabs.ai as the four-year-old software company transitions from true start-up to a more structured organization representing some of the world's largest corporations.

"We have reached an exciting time in our company's growth where we need proven experts to manage the rapidly developing opportunities presented to CarLabs," said Martin Schmitt, CarLabs.ai CEO and Co-Founder.

CarLabs.ai, headquartered in Calabasas, California, is the auto industry's first AI-powered, conversational engagement platform to successfully automate and personalize sales and customer service via chat on social channels, websites, voice and other messaging channels. Its conversational platform allows consumers to interact directly with an automotive brand's data and digital assets as if they were talking to a human via a 1:1 chat/voice interface.

CarLabs.ai's clients see increased sales conversion, better website engagement, reduced call center costs, improved customer experiences and unprecedented consumer analytics. To learn more visit www.carlabs.ai and follow-us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube.

