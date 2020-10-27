Former Jet.com Tech Exec Leo Gorodinski joins Alvys as Co-Founder and CTO

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leo Gorodinski, former VP of Engineering and early employee at Jet.com, has joined Alvys as Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer to focus strategic efforts on the technology. On the heels of asset-based brokerage expertise with Archerhub, and with Leo onboard, Alvys will take the SaaS technology for transportation & logistics to the next level.

Leo Gorodinski

Gorodinski was the VP of Engineering and the first hire at Jet.com, launched in 2014 and acquired by Walmart for $3.3 billion in 2016. "I see a tremendous opportunity in the transportation space. Nick's hands-on experience, vision and the team he's put together so far is an ideal foundation for realizing this opportunity," said Gorodinski.

"During my time with Archerhub, it became clear that by solving the smaller carrier's pain points we can address transparency and capacity inefficiencies for the entire network," said Nick Darmanchev, Co-Founder & CEO at Alvys. "Leo and I have a shared outlook and bring complementary skillsets to the table," continued Darmanchev. "My insider expertise and Leo's world-scale technology background gives us the tools we need to turn the needle."

Alvys is a transportation management system that connects carriers with shippers, and facilitates the entire transport process end-to-end, including relationship building, fleet management, procurement, tracking & fulfillment, and payments & accounting.

"As cloud, IoT and machine learning platforms mature, collaboration and optimization tech is once again ripe for innovation. Moreover, it becomes possible to offer at-scale tech to small-to-medium size carriers, creating a more even playing field," said Gorodinski.

For more information, please visit our website at www.alvys.io.

