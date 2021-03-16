Former JLL Managing Director Steve Leathers Launches Healthcare Focused Real Estate Investment Firm

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services industry veteran Steve Leathers has launched Leathers Group, a private real estate investment manager focused on medical office and specialty healthcare real estate. The firm also announced today that Sean Leahy and Randy Beckman have joined as managing directors to form the base of its senior management team.

Leathers, formerly a managing director of Jones Lang LaSalle's Healthcare Capital Markets Group, established the company to provide an increased range of quality investment options for institutions and high net worth, exchange driven investors. With more than $2 billion of healthcare real estate acquisition experience and 60 years combined commercial real estate experience, the firm's principals are established experts in the sourcing and strategic management of tax-advantaged real estate investment solutions.

"Using our significant network of developers, owners and brokers, we are able to secure institutional properties with steady, predictable cash flow resulting from high tenant-retention afforded by healthcare assets," said President and Founder Steve Leathers. "Our aim is to provide white glove service to investment advisors, broker-dealers and their clients. Through working to meet the investment objectives and needs of investors, we can deliver on a range of risk/reward profiles."

Leathers Group has tapped Sean Leahy and Randy Beckman as managing directors to support robust platform growth.

"Sean and Randy each bring more than 25 years of individual experience that provides Leathers Group a seasoned leadership team with expertise in all aspects of real estate investment management and distribution of leading medical office and specialty healthcare investments," said Leathers. "Their relevant backgrounds and industry relationships will be invaluable as we expand the distribution of our offerings to investors seeking to diversify their real estate portfolios with demographically strong healthcare investment strategies."

Sean Leahy will focus on real estate program asset management and operations and will draw upon his extensive experience with medical office buildings and net leased properties. He previously served as a senior vice president of the asset management team for three healthcare REITs sponsored by AR Global LLC (formerly known as American Realty Capital), where he oversaw the creation and execution of business plans for all medical office assets, negotiated hundreds of leases, oversaw all major capital improvements and played a key role in the portfolio sale of the company's first healthcare REIT, American Realty Capital Healthcare Trust, Inc., to Ventas, Inc. for $2.6 billion.

Prior to joining AR Global, Leahy served as regional vice president of asset management for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. During his tenure at HTA, the company was one of the most active buyers of medical office properties in the United States and Leahy oversaw the leasing and management of more than 1.4 million square feet of medical office properties. Prior to HTA, Leahy held senior roles with Cole Companies and was actively involved in the launch of the company's first two net lease REITs, numerous DST offerings and property dispositions.

Randy Beckman will lead sales and marketing and will assist broker-dealers and registered investment advisors to source the best real estate solutions for their investors. Beckman started his career 35 years ago as a financial consultant focused on comprehensive wealth management and transitioned to the capital markets side of the business more than 15 years ago.

He has provided direct sales and marketing leadership for more than $2 billion of capital raised for public REITs and private investment programs. Beckman has expertise in securitized commercial real estate transactions, due diligence and market analysis. In 2010, he founded LD Fin, an industry consultant focused on serving the needs of investment sponsors, broker-dealers, RIAs, advisors and investors. While at the helm of LD Fin, he was engaged to consult on more than $3 billion of securitized commercial real estate and initiated Sentio Healthcare Properties successful repositioning prior to being acquired by Kayne Anderson for $825 million.

Beckman also served as executive vice president of sales for Grubb & Ellis Realty Investors, where he was a voting member of the acquisition and disposition committees. A recognized industry leader, Beckman was elected and served two consecutive terms on the Alternative and Direct Investment Securities Association (ADISA) board of directors from 2008 to 2010.

