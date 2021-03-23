Former Johnson & Johnson Executive Joins Advisory Board at Maitri Health Technologies

Bridget Ross brings extensive experience in MedTech development and services;

Joins advisory board of healthcare, logistics, capital markets and innovation leaders

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. ("Maitri") (CSE: MTEC) (FRA: D84), a global platform for healthcare supply security, today announced the appointment of Bridget Ross to its Advisory Board.

Ms. Ross is currently CEO of ChroniSense Medical, Ltd., an Israel-based MedTech company and maker of wearable, medical-grade disease management devices. Ms. Ross serves as a Board Director for LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) and as a mentor for early stage MedTech companies through MassMEDIC and the Canadian Consulate Technology Accelerator, in Boston, MA. For three decades, she held several executive roles at the world's largest broadly based healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

"Bridget brings an unmatched level of experience and success to Maitri's extended team," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Maitri. "Maitri is uniquely positioned to modernize healthcare systems for governments, healthcare systems and businesses to function well beyond the pandemic. Bridget's counsel and insights on product development will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and execute our integrated PPE and technology strategy."

Ms. Ross was previously President of the Global Medical Group at Henry Schein, where she led the growth strategy for a US$2.4 billion global business. At J&J, she was appointed Vice President, Commercial Operations of its North American Medical Device Sector, after previous roles as Global President at two J&J subsidiaries, leading product innovation and sales.

A graduate of the University of Alberta, Ms. Ross also previously served as a Health Sector Advisory Council Member at Duke University in North Carolina. She joins a Maitri Advisory Board that includes one of the world's foremost specialists in infectious diseases, and an internationally recognized expert in healthcare supply systems. Along with an accomplished Advisory Board, Maitri's Board of Directors includes a former Canadian Minister of Health and a former chief digital officer of Bayer Inc.

About Maitri Health Technologies

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE:MTEC) is a global platform for healthcare supply security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life, and keep organizations and economies running. Maitri provides a reliable source of innovative, certified personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing solutions through an onshore manufacturing model. Our stable, scalable supply chain is integrated with unique digital technology to deliver a comprehensive healthcare supply platform. For more information: https://maitrihealth.ca/

