Former JSOC Commander General Miller Joins Striveworks Board of Advisors

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Striveworks, an MLOps firm for highly regulated industries, is pleased to announce the addition of General Austin Scott Miller to its Board of Advisors.

Recently retired after nearly 40 years in the United States Army, General Miller supported, led, and shaped the most challenging national security issues at the highest levels of the United States government. Notably, he commanded all U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan.

General Austin Scott Miller

Throughout his military career, General Miller worked side-by-side with diverse, multinational teams, and has become known for fostering a deep sense of trust amongst his teams through transparent communication, competence, and empowerment.

"General Miller has been a visionary commander throughout his career and revolutionized operational warfighting capabilities at every command level he has held," said Striveworks co-founder and Chief Administrative Officer, Anthony Manganiello. "His leadership, strategic thinking, creativity, innovation, and ability to work in unstructured situations will help Striveworks thrive as a successful company now and in the future."

As Commander of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), General Miller directed U.S. operations in complex geopolitical regions, including the Indo-Pacific, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia. As the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, he led the initiative to integrate women into the prestigious U.S. Army Ranger School, a significant advancement that laid the foundation for women to pursue top positions across the Army. He also commanded Assault Forces in Mogadishu, Somalia (Black Hawk Down).

"It is an honor to join the advisory board of Striveworks," said General Miller. "The Striveworks team is an impressive array of people with the right culture, working towards creating data-enabled solutions at the edge—both in the commercial and government spaces."

About Striveworks, Inc.

Striveworks is a pioneer in operational data science for national security and other highly regulated spaces. Striveworks' flagship MLOps platform is Chariot, purpose-built to enable engineers and business professionals to transform their data into actionable insights. Founded in 2018, Striveworks was highlighted as an exemplar in the National Security Commission for AI 2020 Final Report.

Media Contact:

Tracy Shank

Marketing Director

805-874-2650

[email protected]

www.striveworks.us

SOURCE Striveworks, Inc.