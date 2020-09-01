Former K-Mart Gets New Life as Site for Covid Testing

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CO Covid-19 Drive-Up (CCDU) announced its second testing site has launched in the parking lot of the former K-Mart at Monaco and Evans. The company's first site, located in Thornton, has seen steady traffic as patients seek a more comprehensive testing experience that returns dramatically faster results.

CCDU is able to get patients their test results twice as fast as most free testing sites where test results are taking four to five days to arrive. CCDU delivers test results within 48 hours, often returning results 24 hours after sample collection. Most patients with insurance pay nothing out-of-pocket for the CCDU tests.

Unlike free testing sites that only offer the nasal swab test, CCDU offers both the nasal swab (PCR) test - which indicates whether a patient has Covid-19 - and antibody testing - which reveals whether the patient previously had the virus and now has protective antibodies. "The antibody testing is an important addition because patients who test negative want to discover if they previously had the virus and are likely protected from a new Covid infection," said Stephen Volin, MD, founder of CCDU.

All patients who test positive for the virus get a free follow-up call from Dr. Volin so that he can counsel them on their options. "Getting a positive result on the swab test can be stressful and it can be confusing to know what to do if you get that result," Dr. Volin said. "I make sure that anyone who tests positive has the opportunity to talk with a doctor about the best path for them, their family and their colleagues."

CCDU is able to provide reliable testing results more quickly because it utilizes a local laboratory that has been in operation for more than 40 years. "We chose UniPath for our testing because UniPath is a truly local lab that does its work right here in Colorado," Dr. Volin said. "Because its lab is here, located literally blocks from our new Evans and Monaco location, the results can be returned much more quickly."

In addition to its two drive-up testing locations, CCDU offers onsite, workplace testing options to Colorado employers. "We are able to offer employers and schools the same benefits available via our drive-up locations – quicker test results, both Covid testing options and follow-up consultations with a physician for patients who test positive," Dr. Volin said. "We are honored to help Colorado employers and their employees return to working onsite in a safe, predictable and efficient manner."

Drive-up testing appointments are recommended but are not required. To learn more about CO Covid-19 Drive-Up go to cocoviddriveup.com or call 720.647.5858. Drive-up testing sites are located at 9195 Grant St. in Thornton (Women's Health Group parking lot) and 2150 S. Monaco Parkway in Denver (former K-Mart parking lot).

About CO Covid-19 Drive-Up

CO Covid-19 Drive-Up (CCDU) is providing Coloradoans vital access to Covid-19 infection and antibody testing to help keep our state healthy during this global pandemic. CCDU was founded by Stephen Volin, MD, founder of the Women's Health Group in Thornton. In addition to its two testing locations, CCDU offers swab (PCR) and antibody testing to workplaces in the Denver metro area. For more information visit cocoviddriveup.com or call 720.647.5858.

