Former Kaiser Permanente CTO Mike Sutten Joins Innovaccer as Chief Digital Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, appointed Mike Sutten as Chief Digital Officer to further develop its Data Activation Platform™ and streamline care delivery with unified patient records. Mike will refine Innovaccer's strategy to build on the mission of a connected care continuum that ensures patient data is available to providers across the care experience. His role will be instrumental in making healthcare data more accessible and help stakeholders achieve operational excellence.

Before joining Innovaccer, Mike served as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President at Kaiser Permanente and led initiatives on analytics, cloud, data storage, and mobile technologies. He brings more than two decades of information technology leadership experience with Fortune 500 organizations, including Kaiser Permanente, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Koch Industries, Sybase, and General Electric. Mike also served as the Chief Technology Officer and Deputy Chief Information Officer within the Central Intelligence Agency where he was recognized for exemplary leadership and service.

Mike's experience in scaling technology in both private and public sectors including healthcare will step-up Innovaccer's expertise to connect patient-level data from a range of sources and drive interoperability among providers, payers, and employers across the healthcare continuum. His experience will also assist Innovaccer's efforts to reduce its customers' information technology costs through the standardization and application of leading-edge tools.

"Although Kaiser has its own integrated organization, the rest of the U.S. healthcare system is not integrated. Data is not shared across organizations to support the continuity of care for patients. Innovaccer has the data model to provide this continuity," remarked Sutten. He adds, "I'm really excited about Innovaccer's opportunity to connect patient-level data from a range of sources to create a unified patient record and make data truly interoperable for those who need it to deliver care."

"Achieving value-based care is thought to be a far-fetched dream. With Mike's support, Innovaccer will be better positioned to drive greater efficiency along the patient's care journey and alleviate operational challenges for customers down the road," said, Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer.

innovaccer.com is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more patient-centered care. Its Gartner and KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 500 locations, enabling more than 10,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform™ has been successfully implemented in healthcare institutions, government organizations, and corporate enterprises including Catholic Health Initiatives, MercyOne, Orlando Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Stratifi Health. By using the connected care platform, Innovaccer has unified more than 10 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

