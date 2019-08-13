Former Key West Inn Completes Renovation, Becomes Waterside Suites & Marina

This "Florida-casual" hotel, which is tucked away between Ocean Drive and a canal leading to the harbor, has been a longtime favorite for families seeking a base camp for adventures, as well as busy couples setting aside time to chill. Today, the waterside gem sparkles anew. Its ambiance is still casual, but a refreshed floor plan for each spacious suite demarcates kitchen, dining, and lounging areas. A new color scheme, featuring natural woods and a light tan palette, is accented by cobalt-blue chairs and sofas in the living and sleeping areas. Each bedroom features a king bed and there is a queen-size pull-out sofa bed to accommodate additional family and friends.

But the most talked-about feature of any stay at the Waterside Suites & Marina is the beautiful view of the canal and its boat traffic. Guests love experiencing that instant sense of calm as they sunbathe by the pool and watch the boats gently sway.

A popular day trip is snorkeling at John Pennekamp Coral Reef Park, which is less than three miles away. Families with small children may also enjoy Dolphins Plus Bayside, which hosts swims and other interactions with these popular sea mammals. The property even welcomes dogs up to 40 lbs and has doggy daycare facilities nearby.

The newly-renovated hotel features:

Bi-level, townhouse-style suites with new décor, artwork and soft goods

Private waterfront balcony on each level

Fully-equipped kitchens with appliances, living areas with pull-out sofas and adjacent dining areas

Bathrooms: one full and one en suite with luxury shower

Complimentary Wi-Fi

On-site swimming pool with marina views

Waterside Suites & Marina is located at 201 Ocean Dr, Key Largo, FL 33037 and can be reached by calling (305) 451-5081 or online, https://www.watersidesuitesandmarina.com. It is owned and operated by Pacifica Host Hotels.

