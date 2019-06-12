Former Kickstarter Executive John Dimatos Joins Seed&Spark As Head Of Crowdfunding And Community Growth

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed&Spark, an online platform that offers crowdfunding for filmmakers and creators with a focus on diversity and inclusion, has hired former Kickstarter executive John Dimatos to oversee its crowdfunding business and expand creator sustainability efforts.

Dimatos was previously head of the design and technology verticals at Kickstarter, which are the company's two largest categories. During his four-year tenure, both categories received more than $1 billion in pledges and solidified Kickstarter's position as a leader in the crowdfunding space.

"John's experience brings an unrivaled mix of vision and tactical growth strategies to our team, including a track record of uncovering the many pain points felt by creators within and beyond fundraising," said Emily Best, CEO of Seed&Spark. "John is a great asset as we grow to find and build solutions that create multiple pillars of sustainability for our creators at a time when how and why we tell stories is as important as ever."

Since its inception in 2012, Seed&Spark has an 80 percent crowdfunding success rate. Among the campaigns successfully funded, more than 70 percent were directed by women, people of color and LGBTQ talent.

"Crowdfunding is a key offering in building lasting independent infrastructure for creators. I'm excited to join Seed&Spark's work to expand our impact on creative sustainability in funding and beyond," said Dimatos.

Seed&Spark is a platform that connects people through stories that matter. They offer crowdfunding for filmmakers and creators, a streaming subscription service for audiences and educational events for creative talent. Crowdfunding projects and streaming content on Seed&Spark emphasize diversity and inclusion with more than 70 percent coming from women, people of color and LGBTQ talent. Since the company was founded in 2012, more than $20 million has been raised for over 1,500 movies and television shows, boasting a campaign success rate averaging 80 percent, which is the highest of any crowdfunding platform in the world. Seed&Spark also holds more than 125 educational events every year across the country to help content creators get their work funded, produced and distributed. More information can be found at www.seedandspark.com.

