Former Krispy Kreme Executive Chair Joins Leighton Ford Ministries Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Graham Ford, Chief Catalyst of Leighton Ford Ministries, is pleased to announce that Jim Morgan has become the ministry's "Founder's Chair."

Jim Morgan, a Christian business leader, has led six different companies, serving as Executive Chairman of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Chairman/CEO of Wachovia Securities. He also served on the boards of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., Lowe's Companies, Inc., The YMCA of Greater Charlotte, and Youth Commission International.

"Serving on the LFM Board as the Founder's Chair is both a great privilege and a tremendous honor," according to Morgan. "LFM is a world leader in mentoring pastors and Christian leaders. I'm excited that by developing healthy leaders and thriving ministries, LFM will lead untold numbers of people throughout our globe to a greater knowledge of and a genuine love for Jesus Christ. I am happy to contribute my time, energy and resources!"

Kevin Ford explains, "The Founder's Chair was created as a way for the Board to continue representing my dad's values and vision. Jim has been a wonderful mentor to me, both personally and professionally. I can't think of a leader who demonstrates more humility and compassion than Jim Morgan. We are honored to have him serve in this role. When he was the Executive Chairman during Krispy Kreme's turnaround, I asked him how he did it. He responded that "the employees just needed someone to love them like Jesus does, so I did my best to love them."

Founded in 1986, Leighton Ford Ministries is a non-profit ministry designed to be a catalyst for mentoring a new generation of healthy leaders who sustain thriving ministries for the sake of the Gospel. For over 30 years, Leighton served as the Vice President of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Learn more about Leighton Ford Ministries at www.leightonfordministries.org.

