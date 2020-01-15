Former Kumon Parent Opens Only Operating Kumon Center in North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shafiqul Khan's life in the United States began as a student. As an immigrant from Southeast Asia, he came to the country to gain the benefits of strong educational opportunities. Although he wished to continue on to a higher degree, he decided to focus on building a decades-long career in business management. Shafiqul worked in areas including accounting, recruiting, and marketing during that time. Along the way, he started a family and enrolled his daughter in the Kumon Math and Reading Program. Shafiq always understood the importance of a strong educational foundation and was thrilled at the progress and academic growth he witnessed in his daughter. Almost twenty years later, in 2016, he decided to return to school to pursue his Ph.D. in Educational Foundation and Research. His experience as a student again inspired him to look into a career shift that would allow him to foster a love for learning in others, like he had seen in his daughter many years ago. As the Instructor of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Grand Forks, he is the 2nd educator to ever bring Kumon into North Dakota, and the only currently operating Center in the state.

"I was so inspired by the confidence my daughter built in herself during her time at Kumon," said Shafiqul Khan, Instructor of Kumon of Grand Forks, "As the only Kumon Instructor in North Dakota, I'm excited to spread the Kumon Method's focus of self-learning and academic independence to every student that walks into my Center."

Shafiqul was met with an extensive network of support upon the start of his journey to become a Kumon Franchisee. It's an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available. Kumon staff are available throughout the process to guide each potential franchisee each and every step of the way. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.

"The main goal of opening this Kumon Center was to do something good for the Grand Forks community," said Khan. "I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to help area students enhance their education, which in turn will make for a brighter future for all of us."

Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in 55 countries and regions.

