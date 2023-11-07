FORMER LEAD OF QUINN MIAMI, LAUNCHES LUXURY LIFESTYLE PR AGENCY, CIAO STUDIO

Tathiana Rosado, with a History of Global Brand Collaborations, Embarks on a New Venture with Ciao Studio: Where Luxury PR Meets Creativity, Conviviality, and Innovation

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of PR, "Ciao" is not just a greeting; it's a symbol of joy, innovation, and boundless creativity. Ciao Studio, the brainchild of 20-year PR veteran Tathiana Rosado, is set to take the PR industry by storm with its unique approach to luxury lifestyle PR.

"The inception of 'Ciao' stemmed from our fiery desire to venture beyond the confines of traditional PR tactics, daring to dream and create in uncharted territories," said Tathiana Rosado, President and Founder of Ciao Studio. "Our vision is simple: let our clients take the spotlight while we handle the narrative. We cultivate creativity, and nurture passionate individuals, embodying the essence of 'Ciao' - intelligent, enjoyable, playful, and not too self-serious, but unwaveringly devoted to delivering exceptional results."

Ciao draws inspiration from the fashion industry's fearless innovation, evolution, and willingness to embrace risks — it brings that same spirit to the world of PR. With a team boasting extensive backgrounds in the luxury and ultra-luxury space, spanning from entertainment to high-end fashion, Ciao specializes in serving lifestyle clients across various sectors, including hotels, food and beverage, wine and spirits, real estate, retail, and technology.

Notable clients in Ciao's portfolio include Modern Spaces (NYC, NJ), Lionheart Capital (U.S.), Felice Restaurants by Sant Ambroeus Hospitality Group (NYC, SOFLA), Graziano's Restaurant Group, Andrew Ashcroft Developments (Caribbean), Arbor Residences Coconut Grove, and prime real estate developments and hotel clients in Turks & Caicos.

Founder and President Tathiana Rosado is an established and powerful force known for her creativity, authenticity, and boundless passion. As the former lead of Quinn Miami, Tathiana earned acclaim for her exceptional work with global brands such as Zuma, Bagatelle, Marriott, Ritz Carlton, Fraser Yachts, Brickell City Centre, Diesel Residences, MR. CHOW, Michelin starred L'Atelier Miami by Joel Robuchon, Le Jardinier Miami, and Brugal 1888, to name a few. Hailed as one of the top PR experts fueling Miami's red-hot growth by Business Insider, Tathiana has over two decades of experience and a passion for blending traditional and unconventional PR laser focused on helping her clients move the bottom line.

With global ambitions and a commitment to cultivating creativity, Ciao's mission will be to infuse humanity into PR, emphasizing the people behind the brands, and to put an end to transactional relationships by bringing back meaningful connections with media, clients, and partners. Ciao is not your ordinary PR agency, while it operates from its core service foundation of traditional media relations, strategic partnerships, influencer marketing, and crisis PR, it's also looking to the future. With a dedication to staying ahead of the curve, Ciao aims to tap into AI and new marketing strategies to expand its horizons and further redefine the PR landscape.

For more information about Ciao Studio and its innovative approach to luxury lifestyle PR, please visit www.ciaostudio.co or IG: ciaostudio_

About Ciao Studio:

Ciao Studio is a luxury lifestyle PR agency harnessing the power of disruption. With offices in New York and Miami, Ciao specializes in real estate, retail, hotels, food and beverage, wine and spirits, and technology. Our approach challenges conventional PR tactics, offering unique strategies tailored to individual client goals. We prioritize transparency and innovation, emphasizing honesty and exploring possibilities.

SOURCE Ciao Studio