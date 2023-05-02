Former Lead Singer of Rock Band "Sha Na Na," Johnny Contardo -- Known For "Those Magic Changes," in Both the "Grease" Movie and Soundtrack -- Available to Speak About "Grease" 45th Anniversary in Perspective

NEW ORLEANS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As fans of the movie, "Grease," anticipate viewing the film in theaters around the country starting May 14, Johnny Contardo – who sang, "Those Magic Changes," with former band Sha Na Na in Rydell High School's gym back in 1978 – fondly recalls being on set, and examines the magical changes brought forth by the film both then and now.

Johnny Contardo, former lead singer of Sha Na Na and of "Those Magic Changes" fame from the "Grease" Soundtrack enjoys a full life 45 years after the filming of "Grease." He enjoys gardening, Italian and Cajun cooking, tennis, and his daily eight-mile bike rides. He teaches online student and adult voice lessons, and provides vocal coaching to amateur and professional singers via his website: www.johnnycontardo.net. His website also informs of gigs, video chats, song requests, and a newsletter.

One of the film's memorable scenes is a dance contest held in the gym, filled with intense dance moves, romance, and aspirations of local fame. All the while, Sha Na Na as "Johnny Casino and The Gamblers" played on, with six songs appearing on the "Grease" Soundtrack, which ranked #1 on Billboard in 1978, and earned a Platinum record, plus a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

In real life, the band was in the middle of a concert tour and only had three days to play and sing songs for the film that would last a lifetime on the film's soundtrack.

"The set gave an instant throwback to a different, simpler era; however, the excitement was palpable. The atmosphere had all the electricity of any real high school dance," says Contardo. "It was an honor to represent early Rock 'n Roll in the midst of all that in the 1970s. I still try to do that with the concerts that I'm involved with today."

At 71, Contardo counts himself lucky to have the opportunity to perform for both private functions and in "best of the best" concerts which feature original singers from the 50s and 60s.

He began singing professionally as a teenager in Boston, and then landed the lead role of "Claude" in Boston's first production of "Hair" at age 19. Contardo sang his way into Sha Na Na with his now world-famous tenor voice, touring globally for 13 years (1971-1983). They enjoyed a #1 syndicated eponymous variety TV show with live performances, comedic acting, and dancing.

"Just as there was magic in the air during that dance in a simpler era, it reminds you to strive for a healthy and simple life, so you can notice and appreciate the magic in all of life's inevitable changes."

An avid gardener, Italian and Cajun cook, and decades-long tennis player, Contardo exercises his vocal abilities daily and bikerides eight miles every day. He gives online voice lessons to students and adults, and provides vocal coaching to amateur and professional singers via his website: www.johnnycontardo.net .

