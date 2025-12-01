Former Leadership and Technical Team from U.S. CHIPS Act-Funded NATCAST Joins GSME

To Accelerate U.S. Semiconductor Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Microelectronics US Inc. (GSME), an emerging leader in bespoke semiconductor solutions, today announced the strategic onboarding of a core team of executives and technical experts formerly from NATCAST, the national semiconductor technology center established under the U.S. CHIPS Act. This move signifies a powerful market validation of GSME's core mission and represents a significant investment in strengthening the domestic semiconductor supply chain.

This cohort brings deep experience in public-private partnership, semiconductor R&D roadmaps, and the execution of a national strategy to revitalize American semiconductor leadership. Their decision to join GSME underscores the company's compelling vision and its commitment to tangible, high-impact development within the U.S. market.

"The vision of the CHIPS Act is to foster innovation and build a resilient semiconductor ecosystem in America. We are proud to continue this critical mission at GSME," said Vivek Prasad, a former NATCAST executive now Chief Strategy & Product Officer at GSME. "GSME's agile model, commitment to foundational R&D, and focus on bridging the gap between innovation and production perfectly aligns with the nation's strategic goals. We are here to execute and deliver."

This strategic hiring will empower GSME to rapidly scale its U.S. operations and accelerate it's investment in several key areas:

"This isn't just a hiring event; it's a fusion of vision and execution," said Farhat Jahangir, CEO of GSME. "The arrival of this esteemed team is the strongest possible validation of our core value: to be the most agile, collaborative, and innovative semiconductor solutions provider right here in the U.S. Their unparalleled experience will be instrumental as we double down on our investment to build a world-class semiconductor ecosystem for our partners and customers."

This move solidifies GSME's position as a key player in the American semiconductor landscape, poised to deliver on the promise of the CHIPS Act by driving innovation from the lab to the market.

About GSME:

GS Microelectronics US Inc. (GSME) is a U.S.-based emerging semiconductor solutions provider dedicated to accelerating innovation across a wide range of industries. By offering integrated services in design, advanced packaging, and supply chain management, GSME empowers its partners to navigate the complexities of the modern semiconductor landscape and bring their groundbreaking products to market faster. For more information, visit www.gsme.com.

