Former Levi Strauss and Goodyear Tires Executive Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce the addition of Jaime Cohen Szulc as a Partner and Coach.



Jaime Cohen Szulc is a global business leader with extensive experience launching transformational strategic initiatives, achieving operational excellence and turning failing divisions into growth engines. He has served in roles including CEO, President, CMO, COO and Chairman in his 30+ year career.



As President of Goodyear Tires & Rubber Latin America, Jaime led the company in opening new markets and achieving record sales, profit, and share growth. In his leadership role at Levi Strauss & Co, Jaime successfully innovated the brand's digital presence and launched new product lines.



Jaime also led the $4 billion consumer business segment of Eastman Kodak Company, accomplishing five consecutive years of the best growth and profit results in the history of the regions he led. At SC Johnson Latin America and Procter & Gamble Brazil, Jaime reversed negative share trends and delivered all-time high volume and earnings.



"Jaime's extensive experience leading Fortune 500 firms will strengthen our ability to impact the CEOs of large companies around the world," commented Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. "Jaime knows how to make big happen and we are very excited to have him join the team."



In addition to his Fortune 500 experience, Jaime also served as CEO of International Meal Company, one of the largest multi-brand food retail companies in the Americas with operations in seven countries. During Jaime's tenure as CEO, the company's stock grew over 45% and had an exit with a 200% return on investment in less than two years.



About CEO Coaching International



CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 350 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 25 countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.



