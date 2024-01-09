Former Lieutenant Governor André Bauer joins Broadstreet as Senior Advisor

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadstreet, Inc., a Greenville-based private equity firm, proudly announces the addition of former Lieutenant Governor and State of South Carolina legislator, André Bauer, as senior advisor to its team. In this role, Bauer will leverage his multifaceted background to assist Broadstreet in expanding its presence in the Carolinas including with the assistance of developing, planning and expanding large real estate projects that Broadstreet is pursuing.

Andre Bauer

"We are thrilled to welcome André to the Broadstreet team," said Joseph Baldassarra, president of Broadstreet. "As we continue to expand our investment portfolio, his insights and expertise will be instrumental in driving our success."

A native South Carolinian, Bauer served as Lt. Governor from 2003 to 2011, becoming the nation's youngest independently elected statewide Lt. Governor. In this capacity, he presided over the S.C. Senate and ruled out of order on more than $2 billion in tax increases.

Additionally, Bauer was a state senator for District 18 from 1999 to 2003 and a state representative for District 87 from 1996 to 1999. Through these elected capacities, he has traveled to more than 30 countries, meeting with leaders around the world to promote business and trade in South Carolina. He also served as a CNN political correspondent, providing insightful commentary on national and state politics.

"I'm excited to join Broadstreet," said Bauer. "I look forward to working closely with the great team they have assembled to source impactful deals and provide counsel that drives Broadstreet's continued growth."

Beyond his political career, Bauer has been an influential figure in real estate development since 1989. He founded Bunk Aviation, LLC, a company specializing in restoring historic Charleston homes while preserving their original integrity. He is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

ABOUT BROADSTREET

Broadstreet is a private equity firm based in Greenville, S.C. with an impressive track record of identifying promising growth sectors for capital investments. The company has achieved approximately $3 billion in transactions and more than 600 people are employed in the businesses in which Broadstreet is the lead equity provider. Broadstreet is also the equity provider for the largest land infrastructure developer in the Carolinas with more than 40 projects that cover an anticipated 30,000 home sites to be delivered throughout North and South Carolina. The firm's significant development business has allowed expansion to ancillary real-estate based opportunities that include home development, land banking, and hotel/lodging. For more information, visit broadstreetprivateequity.com.

SOURCE Broadstreet, Inc.