Former L’Oreal Executive Nicolas Krafft Gives Charitable Donations to HorseAbility

"As the father to children who have benefitted from the incredible work of the therapists and volunteers at HorseAbility, I am so grateful for equine organizations like HorseAbility," Krafft said. "My daughter has been riding with HorseAbility for over five years, and it has been an absolute blessing for our family. The volunteers and instructors are so wonderful with the children and horses. I want to bring awareness to organizations like HorseAbility in any way that I can and encourage others to lend their support."

HorseAbility is proud to be one of only two Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) Premier Accredited Centers on Long Island. HorseAbility offers a variety of Equine Assisted Services for recreation, education, and wellness therapy. Qualified lesson plans may involve riding, driving, or ground-based activities (e.g., grooming, handling, leading, observing) to match each child's needs and comfort level.

Mr. Krafft's professional accolades and international presence as a former L'Oréal executive puts him in front of a large audience of business insiders and influencers who can make a difference for nonprofits like HorseAbility. The hope is to bring more awareness to these organizations and enable their growth and sustainability.

In addition to supporting HorseAbility, Mr. Krafft volunteers with several other children-centric charitable organizations. He has helped renovate an education center for kids disconnected from their families organization and another facility to support children with special needs.

To support HorseAbility, please visit www.horseability.org/support and to learn more about Nicolas Krafft, click here .

Nicolas Krafft brings more than a decade of experience to the L'Oréal brands. Starting as a product manager at L'Oréal Professional, Krafft moved through the company's ranks to become VP of Global Business Development and later the International General Manager for the Pulp Riot brand. His successes included launching new product lines , growing market share in challenging economic environments, and developing an international presence for L'Oreal-owned brands like Kérastase, Matrix, and Biolage. Nicolas recently attended the Digital Executive Education program at Columbia University in New York City.

Born in Switzerland, Krafft is fluent in French, German, and English and is truly a global citizen . He has also lived in Canada, the United States, France, Latvia, Romania, and Germany. This has led Krafft to better understand the cultures of the world through his work and personal life. He loves working with people in ways that help them develop and grow as employees and people. He has found success across borders, building, and maintaining relationships with people of all cultures and backgrounds.

