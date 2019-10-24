FORMER LOUSIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL'S LAW FIRM Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Files a Securities Class Action With an Extended Class Period Against Pareteum Corporation - (NasdaqCM: TEUM)

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., have filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of common stock of Pareteum Corporation (NasdaqCM: TEUM) between the extended period of December 14, 2017 and October 21, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

About the Lawsuit

Pareteum, formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp., operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally.

On December 14, 2017, the Company provided an update to shareholders, highlighting that its "restructuring and repositioning in 2016 has led to solid growth in 2017, and has defined our innovation in both services and market positioning, establishing a strong outlook for our success in 2018 and beyond."

Following a series of positive statements by the Company throughout the class period touting its financial performance and outlook, on March 18, 2019, Pareteum disclosed a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting and that disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of December 31, 2018; however, it assured investors that measures had been implemented to remediate the material weakness.

Then, on October 21, 2019, the Company revealed that it would "restate its previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the full year ended December 31, 2018, and interim periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019" which decision was "based on the Company's conclusion that certain revenues recognized during 2018 and 2019 should not have been recorded during that period…[because] the Company may have prematurely or inaccurately recognized revenue."

Following this news, the price of Pareteum tumbled in after-market trading, closing at $0.73/share on October 21, 2019 and opening at $0.37/share on October 22, 2019.

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

