FORMER LULULEMON DESIGNER SUNITA LINDE DEBUTS NEW COLLECTION OF ALL-IN-ONE PIECES & DRESSES

Founded in Los Angeles, by Linde and her partner in business and life, Laurent Potdevin, MONDAY12 is sourced globally and made locally with a rigorous design ethos.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be launching a new brand," said Sunita Linde, creative director and co-founder of MONDAY12. "Creating MONDAY12 has been a true labor of love. Each piece was thoughtfully designed, combining feminine style with a sporty attitude. I'm excited and curious to see how women embrace the brand and make it their own."

Whether you work out, go out, or chill out, MONDAY12's All-in-One pieces are expertly cut for an impeccable fit.

"It has been an incredible journey seeing MONDAY12 come to life," said Laurent Potdevin CEO and co-founder of MONDAY12. "This collection is filling a significant void in the marketplace. Each piece has a unique aesthetic, and we are thrilled with early feedback appealing to a broad range of demographics."

Inclusive of many body types, each design is tailored to independent spirits who lead active lifestyles and want to dress comfortably without sacrificing style. Getting dressed should be fun, right?

Each named after the co-founders close friends, the first seven styles (out of a total 12) to be revealed are as follows:

OLYA ALL IN - Reinventing the baby-doll in feel-good fleece, with roomy proportions and handy pockets. (American French Terry)

CHOOK DRESS - Streamlined godet dress with raw-edge seams fit for a Sunday afternoon around town. (Italian Stretch French Terry)

GOLDIE ALL IN - A take-anywhere tunic featuring front shoulder pleats, French seams and a gathered skirt. (Italian Cotton Poplin)

SUNNY ALL IN - Lightweight liberator with a very low V-neck and deep, narrow racerback — the ultimate throw-over piece. (Italian Cotton Poplin)

WHITNEY DRESS - The tube dress with two sides: a pleated front seam and shaped hem deliver a party in the front while it's all business in the back. (Italian Stretch French Terry)

LARA DRESS - Gathered front and back seam detailing pulls things together in this slim, sleeveless dress, while the raw-edged neck and armhole finishing adds a perfectly imperfect look and feel. (Portuguese Cotton Jersey)

KIKI DRESS - Here's a season-agnostic staple with a twist – the elaborate twist-front detail creates a relaxed drape, while ¾ sleeves add a sporty spice. (American French Terry 100% Cotton)

ABOUT MONDAY12

MONDAY12 is the singular vision of Sunita Linde. After years of working in fashion and athletic apparel, she felt there was a void in the market for post-workout clothes that made her feel feminine, confident and free. She set out to create a collection of seasonless one-pieces using premium versions of much-loved fabrics like French terry and cotton jersey, elevating them with detailed construction and an impeccable fit. While the materials are globally sourced, all of MONDAY12 pieces are designed and made in Los Angeles. Easygoing yet refined, they can be worn solo or seamlessly mixed in with items that already exist in every woman's closet.

Canadian-born, half Japanese and half American, Sunita attended Otis/Parsons College of Art and Design, where her love affair with fashion began, embracing the entire arc of product creation. Today, working out of Manhattan Beach, CA, alongside her life and business partner Laurent Potdevin, and their two dogs, Muffin and Mochi, she has her hands on every stage of the process, from ideation and sketching to draping, pattern making and sewing. Her longtime love of classic 80s and 90s photography inspires the brand's minimalist palette and imagery, energetically capturing the fresh attitude of the MONDAY12 dress code.

Laurent Potdevin is an executive in the fashion sports industry. With an Engineering Masters from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and an MBA from ESSEC Business School, he has worked in leadership roles at a variety of apparel and sports companies. These include: TOMS Shoes LLC (where he was President); Burton Snowboard North America (CEO), The Burton Corp (CEO and President) and Lululemon Athletica, Inc. (CEO and Director). Today, Potdevin consults with companies dedicated to the enhancement of the entire consumer experience. Potdevin brings to this role more than two-and-a-half decades, guiding and strengthening international brands to take their product/service to the next level.

