Former Magnite and SpringServe Leaders Launch PilotDesk to Automate Advertising Operations

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking key learnings from their experience in developing advanced video ad-serving solutions, former Magnite executives and SpringServe co-founders today announced the launch of PilotDesk , a no-code AI workflow automation platform for ad operations and account management.

To date, PilotDesk has secured over $3 million in financing from a syndicate of investors led by Ardent Venture Partners, including SpotX Co-founders Mike Shehan and Steve Swoboda (Roster Capital) and AperiamVentures. This funding will support the development and growth of the platform, expanding market reach, and fostering continued innovation in utilizing artificial intelligence in ad operations.

PilotDesk's mission is straightforward: to utilize the latest in automation, machine learning, and AI technology to significantly enhance ad operations, thereby boosting revenue and efficiency. In doing so, PilotDesk is reshaping the norms within ad operations, setting the stage for scalable and adaptable solutions that drive innovation and revenue growth across the adtech industry.

PilotDesk's no-code automation platform, purpose-built for the adtech industry, is platform agnostic. It automates repetitive tasks that to date have required manual, administrative work like campaign setup, budget monitoring, and yield management. In doing so, PilotDesk enhances operational efficiency, leading to improved campaign performance and increased revenue streams.

PilotDesk's principal co-founders -- Matt Dearborn, Joe Hirsch, and Rich Lin -- are long-time collaborators. PilotDesk is the second business they have co-founded together. Their last venture, SpringServe, was acquired by Magnite in 2021.

"When we launched the most advanced video ad server in the industry – SpringServe – it was rare that a client ever used the platform to its full potential. That is because ad operations professionals are bogged down with busy work," said Joe Hirsch, CEO of PilotDesk. "PilotDesk solves this problem, enabling publishers to scale their ad revenue across any ad server, demand-side platform, supply-side platform, or business intelligence platform, without having to increase the cost of ad operations."

"PilotDesk is spearheading the AI revolution in ad operations," said Phil Herget, General Partner, Ardent Venture Partners. "By freeing up teams to focus on strategic efforts, PilotDesk is paving the way for a more efficient and human-centered era in advertising technology."

"Joe, Matt and Rich have a proven track record of building technology that addresses advertisers' and media companies' unique and pressing needs, and PilotDesk is doing that for ad operations," said Mike Shehan, Co-Founder, Roster Capital. "Innovation in ad operations is much needed, and PilotDesk is harnessing the power of AI to both increase revenue and create efficiencies that, until now, couldn't be achieved."

PilotDesk simplifies ad operations by replacing manual procedures through its automated playbooks and autopilots, triggered by 'any event' in an ad management platform, like campaign performance indicators. This enables seamless, automated actions, liberating ad operations teams from repetitive tasks. As a result, these teams can redirect their attention to strategic initiatives rather than being tied down by routine responsibilities.

For more information about PilotDesk and its suite of solutions, visit https://www.pilotdesk.ai/ .

About PilotDesk

PilotDesk's automation platform is purpose-built to streamline ad operations by automating repetitive tasks that traditionally require manual, administrative work. Committed to scalability and adaptability, PilotDesk seamlessly integrates into diverse tech infrastructures, automating tasks like campaign setup, budget monitoring, and post-campaign reporting to enhance operational efficiency, improve campaign performance, and increase ad revenue. To learn more about how PilotDesk is setting a new standard for efficiency and growth within adtech, please visit https://pilotdesk.ai.

About Ardent Venture Partners

Ardent Venture Partners (AVP) is an early-stage, thesis-driven venture capital firm specializing in vertical SaaS, AI-native software applications, and B2B fintech. Ardent has cultivated a portfolio that includes promising companies like Method Financial, Givebutter, Crux Climate, Collective, and Rainforest, each aiming to redefine their respective categories. For further details on Ardent Venture Partners' mission and portfolio, visit https://www.ardent.vc/ .

