Former Mandiant COO and President John Watters Joins Mitiga as Independent Board Member

Cybersecurity veteran brings 30+ years of cybersecurity experience, building companies and M&A, most recently selling to Google for $5.4B

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitiga , the cloud and SaaS incident response leader, today named cybersecurity veteran John Watters as an independent board member, complementing the company's executive team.

Watters' 30-year career includes leadership roles with both Mandiant and FireEye, which were preceded by his serving as founder, Chairman, and CEO of iSight Partners. Previously, he served as Chairman and CEO of the security intelligence firm iDEFENSE. Watters also held leadership positions at Dorset Capital Corporation, EPO Holdings, and Bankers Trust. Today, he is a Venture Partner at SYN Ventures, which specializes in cybersecurity investments.

"With the accelerated move to the cloud, it's increasingly important for customers to pre-position breach readiness as part of any cloud migration," stated Watters. "Otherwise, customers may find themselves in a precarious position when trying to recover from a breach and not having the skills or data required for a forensics investigation. Mitiga has a very elegant solution that enables companies to respond to sophisticated attacks in their SaaS and Cloud environments immediately. This approach of building resiliency gives customers migrating to the cloud peace of mind, knowing that they will be able to prevent a crisis even in the event of a severe breach."

Mitiga's leadership expressed the ways that Watters' experience will support Mitiga's objectives and trajectory. "John's addition to our team as a board member significantly enhances Mitiga's advantage," stated Tal Mozes, co-founder and CEO, Mitiga. "John has a deep understanding of the incident response market, as well as the business and security needs of today's transforming organizations, which makes him very well positioned to help Mitiga in its journey as a global leader. We're looking forward to leveraging his counsel and expertise as we continue to advance our corporate mission and objectives—delivering the industry's best platform for cloud and SaaS incident readiness and response."

About Mitiga

Mitiga is the cloud and SaaS incident response leader. In a world filled with cloud risks, we help organizations return to business as usual 90% faster than any other solution on the market. Our IR2 solution provides instant answers to the most burning breach-related questions, enabling teams to speed investigations, minimize impact, and enhance cyber resilience against future attacks. Mitiga's approach leverages automated insights from our leading-edge SaaS platform and combines them with support from Mitiga's world-leading cloud incident responders. The result not only accelerates and improves incident response, but it also minimizes enterprises' breach-related costs, through a subscription-based model that makes cloud and SaaS IR expenditures more predictable.

For more information, visit www.mitiga.io .

SOURCE Mitiga Security