Former Marriott Emerging Technology Leader Richard Wagner Joins Nomadix

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomadix® Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, today announced the appointment of Richard Wagner as director of certification and compliance to drive the adoption of its technology portfolio in global and regional hospitality brands and ownership groups. With three decades of technology implementation and management, and large hotel brand expertise, he will lead Nomadix certification efforts for new products, provide technology guidance to customers, and ensure adherence to technological standards for individual brands.

Wagner drove technology initiatives for Marriott International for over 23 years, having served as technological consultant for emerging technologies and director of network architecture and planning. During his tenure, he developed and implemented Marriott's global property network standards (GPNS). Additionally, he evaluated and selected emerging technologies to create a competitive advantage for the brand, continually improve systems and meet the needs of corporate and hotel properties.

"I had the pleasure of working with Nomadix during my time at Marriott, and the technology created and optimized over the years by the team addressed the pain points across each of our hotel brands. I'm excited to join this smart and agile team, helping ensure new product compliance, integrity and valuable returns for hotels around the world," said Wagner.

"Richard Wagner brings unmatched industry experience and brand knowledge that will add exponential value to our partners, customers and the industry. In addition to our flagship gateways, our product expansion to guest experiences, Passpoint and other hotel network enhancements will build momentum as he pairs his expertise with our team and innovations," said Ted Helvey, chairman and CEO at Nomadix.

Prior to his roles at Marriott, Wagner served in network engineering and operations roles for an internet service provider (ISP) and a competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC). Wagner holds an M.S. in electrical engineering from Purdue University and a B.S. in electrical engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

About Nomadix

With more than 25 years of experience, Nomadix enables over 5 million daily internet connections in over 150 countries. With a global reputation for unparalleled reliability and ease of management, its patented gateways are the industry standard in hospitality, used by tens of thousands of properties and supporting millions of rooms worldwide. The company provides hotel and property owners, brands, property management groups and managed service providers (MSPs) with a suite of solutions that will enhance the guest and tenant experience, today and into the future. From in-room entertainment with TV casting, to secure Wi-Fi, to a PBX phone service – travelers can feel at home wherever they go. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

Media Contacts:

Aubrey Coggins

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Jacquelyn Brazzale

PR of Nomadix

[email protected]

872 588 8347

SOURCE Nomadix

Related Links

http://nomadix.com

