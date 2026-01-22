Former Marvel CEO Peter Cuneo Launches New Leadership Playbook as CEOs Face Cross-Currents in 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As business leaders brace for AI disruption, shifting macro conditions, and mounting burnout, former Marvel Entertainment CEO Peter Cuneo is introducing a new leadership playbook grounded in real turnaround experience.

On February 20—National Leadership Day—Cuneo will debut Superhero Leadership: 28 Ways to Lead with Courage, Strength, and Compassion (Skyhorse, February 3, 2026). The book offers a practical framework built from Cuneo's widely studied turnaround of Marvel, which he led from bankruptcy to a $4.5 billion sale to Disney in 2009.

With 28 actionable principles, the book argues that courage, clarity, and compassion are the differentiators in high-stakes environments where strategy alone is no longer enough.

"Leaders today are operating without a settled framework," said Cuneo. "The ones who succeed combine disciplined decision-making with the humanity to bring others through change."

Cuneo is available for media commentary on current leadership challenges, including:

CEO priorities in 2026: culture, execution, and capacity

AI policy and guardrails: what leaders must get right

Retention and burnout: why compassion matters operationally

Turnaround leadership vs. growth leadership in volatile markets

Cuneo also hosts the Superhero Leadership podcast and offers the Superhero Leadership app for personal leadership development.

To Learn More:

Podcast: Superhero Leadership with Peter Cuneo

Website: PeterCuneo.com

SOURCE Peter Cuneo