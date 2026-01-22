Former Marvel CEO Peter Cuneo Launches New Leadership Playbook as CEOs Face Cross-Currents in 2026
News provided byPeter Cuneo
Jan 22, 2026, 13:13 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As business leaders brace for AI disruption, shifting macro conditions, and mounting burnout, former Marvel Entertainment CEO Peter Cuneo is introducing a new leadership playbook grounded in real turnaround experience.
On February 20—National Leadership Day—Cuneo will debut Superhero Leadership: 28 Ways to Lead with Courage, Strength, and Compassion (Skyhorse, February 3, 2026). The book offers a practical framework built from Cuneo's widely studied turnaround of Marvel, which he led from bankruptcy to a $4.5 billion sale to Disney in 2009.
With 28 actionable principles, the book argues that courage, clarity, and compassion are the differentiators in high-stakes environments where strategy alone is no longer enough.
"Leaders today are operating without a settled framework," said Cuneo. "The ones who succeed combine disciplined decision-making with the humanity to bring others through change."
Cuneo is available for media commentary on current leadership challenges, including:
- CEO priorities in 2026: culture, execution, and capacity
- AI policy and guardrails: what leaders must get right
- Retention and burnout: why compassion matters operationally
- Turnaround leadership vs. growth leadership in volatile markets
Cuneo also hosts the Superhero Leadership podcast and offers the Superhero Leadership app for personal leadership development.
To Learn More:
Podcast: Superhero Leadership with Peter Cuneo
Website: PeterCuneo.com
EAST 2 WEST COLLECTIVE
Celebrating 26 years of business
www.e2wcollective.com
More information: PeterCuneo.com
SOURCE Peter Cuneo
Share this article