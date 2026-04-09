Former Math Teacher Launches Software Giving North Carolina Math 1 Teachers the Tools to Prepare Students for EOC Success

StandardsGuide gives Math 1 educators research-backed activities, over 2,000 EOG-level questions organized by standard, and an AI-powered chat — all in one place. The second tool from the teacher-backed company TeachBase.

DURHAM, N.C., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With end-of-grade testing season fast approaching, one former Math 1 teacher is giving educators the tool she always wished she had. Claire Benton, a math educator with 13 years of classroom experience, has launched StandardsGuide — a software platform designed to help teachers finish the year with focused, high-quality instruction aligned directly to what students will see on state assessments.

StandardsGuide provides a clear, practical breakdown of what each state standard actually requires. Every standard is paired with research-backed instructional activities and 60 real EOG-level questions, so teachers can see exactly what mastery looks like — without digging through documents or waiting on the next PLC meeting.

"Teachers are under enormous pressure this time of year. I built StandardsGuide because I know what it feels like to not have enough time and still want to do right by your students. This tool meets teachers where they are and helps them be intentional with every minute they have left."

— Claire Benton, Founder of StandardsGuide

The platform also features an embedded AI-powered chat that lets teachers ask questions, explore any standard in greater depth, and generate custom activities on demand — all without leaving the app. By helping teachers quickly understand what will and will not appear on end-of-year assessments, StandardsGuide allows educators to maximize their instructional time and teach with purpose.

StandardsGuide is available now and is well-suited for any educator delivering Math 1 instruction — whether in public, private, charter, micro, or home school settings — as well as tutors supporting individual student growth. The platform is equally positioned to serve instructional coaches, entire schools, and county-level teams looking to drive consistent, focused preparation across the board.

StandardsGuide is launching with Math 1 content, with plans to expand to additional courses that require high-stakes testing. Educators who want to shape what comes next are encouraged to visit StandardsGuide.io and submit a request for the class they want tackled next.

Learn More

Website: StandardsGuide.io

TeachBase.io

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE TeachBase