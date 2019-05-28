Former Mayor on a Mission to Create the Next Generation of Leaders

In his new book, The Changemaker: The Art of Building Better Leaders , Copenhaver details his unlikely ascent into politics and the Seven Attributes of changemakers, including the building blocks of a transformative leader like creativity, courage, connecting, listening, transparency, composure and character. Throughout the work, Copenhaver defines each attribute, making connections to their real-world applications in his career. And while this book functions as a guide for CEOs and politicians, Copenhaver believes that one does not need such a title to become a changemaker.

"Whether you're an established CEO or just starting to build a business, whether you're embarking on a foray into public service or have spent a lifetime in politics, you are a leader. But true leadership requires becoming a Changemaker," said Copenhaver.

To learn how he challenged the status quo at every turn while navigating a tense political landscape, and how others may become changemakers, pick up a copy of Deke Copenhaver's book. The Changemaker: The Art of Building Better Leaders is available in bookstores and on Amazon today.

About Deke Copenhaver

Deke Copenhaver served as the mayor to his hometown of Augusta, GA from 2005 to 2014. He currently serves as Principal of Copenhaver Consulting LLC and has served as managing consultant for the Augusta Economic Development Authority. He has been recognized on multiple occasions by Georgia Trend Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians and has spoken at many national conferences on topics including city design, economic development, healthcare, veterans' issues, and the nonprofit industry.

Copenhaver earned a BA in Political Science from Augusta College and is a graduate of Leadership Georgia and the Mayors' Institute on City Design. He and his wife Malisa reside in Augusta with their dogs Sarah Bet, Buddy, and Johnny.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes Media, the 100-year-old global media, branding and technology company. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

Media Contacts

me@dekecopenhaver.com

706.825.6314

jmcallister@advantageww.com

843.414.5600

SOURCE ForbesBooks