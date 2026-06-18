Former McDonald's Owner-Operator Brings Paris Baguette to Thousand Oaks as Part of Multi-Unit West LA Expansion

Gabriel Vesci opened a new Paris Baguette café at 650-658 N. Moorpark Rd. on June 15, bringing his deep restaurant discipline to a personal, community-centered neighborhood concept.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with more than 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in North America. With more than 300 bakery cafés open across the region and more in development, they are continuing to build a strong presence. Paris Baguette is continuing that momentum with a new location in the Southern California market.

The development is being led by local franchisee Gabriel Vesci, a former health care finance executive and a McDonald's owner-operator who spent over a decade overseeing a portfolio of high-volume restaurants. Vesci first discovered Paris Baguette in an unexpectedly personal way when his daughter showed him the brand on social media. Recognizing the operational strength of the business model and the unique market gap for an authentic neighborhood bakery café, Vesci decided to transition from fast food to premium experiential hospitality.

"What excites me most is how the concept fits into people's everyday lives," Vesci said. "It's a neighborhood bakery café that works well in active, family-oriented communities like Thousand Oaks. I've signed an agreement to develop multiple cafés across West Los Angeles, including Culver City, Brentwood, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood, and I plan to grow in a measured, deliberate way while staying focused on execution and the guest experience."

The Thousand Oaks café opening is a milestone for the brand, and marks their 81st location in the state of California. Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. and Canada by 2030 and expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in bringing people together over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Gabriel bring this to life in his local trade area," said Darren Tipton, CEO of Paris Baguette. "In our cafés we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Gabriel will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

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SOURCE Paris Baguette