Paris Baguette Expands Their Growing Footprint with a New Café Opening in Federal Way, Washington, on July 21

Eric Cao set to open his Paris Baguette café at 32225 Pacific Hwy S

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette and franchise owner Eric Cao are proud to announce the opening of the newest bakery café at 32225 Pacific Hwy. S, Suite 204, Federal Way, Washington, on July 21. The new bakery café will bring Paris Baguette's signature assortment of artisan pastries, cakes, breads, and handcrafted beverages to the Federal Way community and the greater Seattle-Tacoma area. With more than 4,000 locations worldwide and 300+ bakery cafés operating across North America, the brand continues to expand their footprint, with multiple locations in development. The established and growing concept is rapidly strengthening their presence in key markets.

For Eric Cao, opening a Paris Baguette is the culmination of a lifelong dream inspired by his father's entrepreneurial journey in Vietnam. After studying accounting in Australia, managing multiple franchise operations, and earning a master's degree in business administration in Seattle, Cao pursued franchise ownership to build a business his family could grow together. His wife, whose passion for baking first introduced the idea of opening a bakery, played an instrumental role in bringing that vision to life. Together, they hope to create a lasting legacy for their two daughters.

"Opening this bakery café is the fulfillment of a dream my family has shared for years," Cao said. "My wife inspired me to pursue this opportunity through her love of baking, and although she and our daughters are still in Vietnam while I prepare for the opening, every step has been worth it. We're excited to bring something fresh to the Federal Way community and create a place where people can gather over great pastries, cakes, and coffee."

The Federal Way café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the fifth in the state of Washington. Paris Baguette plans to reach 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada by 2030 and is expanding through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in bringing people together over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Eric bring this to life in his local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Eric will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship, and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Paris Baguette