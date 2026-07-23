Paris Baguette Expands Their Growing Footprint with First Café Opening in Washington, DC

Farid Shahmohammadi opens his Paris Baguette café at 4000 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette and franchise owner Farid Shahmohammadi are proud to announce the opening of the newest bakery café at 4000 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20016, which officially opened on May 31. The new bakery café will bring Paris Baguette's signature assortment of artisan pastries, cakes, breads and handcrafted beverages to the Washington, DC community, becoming the brand's first location in the District of Columbia. With more than 4,000 locations worldwide and 300+ bakery cafés operating across North America, the brand continues to expand their footprint, with multiple locations in development. The established and growing concept is rapidly strengthening their presence in key markets.

Farid Shahmohammadi and his partner have long dreamed of opening a business that brings people together in a warm, welcoming environment. Before becoming a Paris Baguette franchisee, Shahmohammadi built a career in media, then transitioned into hospitality management, while his partner spent 13 years in the dental field. Drawing on their combined customer service experience and family franchise background, the couple chose Paris Baguette after years of being loyal customers, inspired by the brand's quality products, inviting atmosphere, and unique bakery café concept.

"We've always wanted to create a place where people feel welcome the moment they walk through the door," Shahmohammadi said. "As longtime Paris Baguette customers, we admired the quality of the products, the beautiful cafés, and the sense of community they create. Opening our own café allows us to bring that experience to Washington, D.C., and build a neighborhood gathering place where friends and families can celebrate life's special moments or simply enjoy great food together."

The Washington, D.C., café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the first in the District of Columbia. Paris Baguette plans to reach 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada by 2030 and is expanding through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in bringing people together over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Farid bring this to life in his local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Farid will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in his neighborhood."

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in North America by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship, and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com.

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SOURCE Paris Baguette