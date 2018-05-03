Former McKesson VP David Nace MD Joins Leading Healthcare Data Platform Company Innovaccer as Chief Medical Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare data platform company, today announced that David K. Nace, M.D. has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. In his new role, Dr. Nace will help the company boost its efforts to drive healthcare efficiency by unleashing the power of data.

David K. Nace, M.D.

Having served in several key positions at multiple organizations, Dr. Nace comes onboard with over 3 decades of experience in senior management. In the past, Dr. Nace has served as the VP of Population Health at McKesson Corporation, the Chairman of the Board at Patient-Centered Primary Care Collaborative, SVP at the UnitedHealth Group, and VP & Chief Medical Officer at Aetna.

Dr. Nace has been associated with Innovaccer since 2017 when he joined the company as an Executive Advisor. As the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nace will now assist the company in enhancing its healthcare data platform to streamline population health strategies and improve physician experience.

"Data is the key to everything in healthcare. If you don't get your data right, everything else stays unraveled," says Dr. Nace. "Technology should ease the burden of being a doctor or a nurse, and enable ways for patients, their caregivers, and health providers to work together in order to improve health and reduce costs. Innovaccer provides a technology-agnostic approach to integrating and using of all of your data to allow health plans, providers, and their patients achieve truly data-driven health practice."

"We are delighted to have David onboard as the CMO," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Having helped numerous healthcare systems, health information technology organizations, and health plans with technological innovations, Dr. Nace's knowledge and experience in healthcare would be valuable to reach our goal of making the care continuum more transparent and efficient."

Dr. Nace has been a board member for the Integrated Healthcare Association, a statewide multi-stakeholder leadership group that promotes quality improvement, accountability and affordability of healthcare in California; and the Care Continuum Alliance, based out of Washington, DC. He also served as an adviser to the American Medical Association, National Business Group on Health, World Health Organization, and the International Labor Organization on issues ranging from health promotion and wellness to employer policy and health care financing issues. Dr. Nace earned his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

Innovaccer recently launched its healthcare data platform, InData, along with InGraph and InCare to enhance care outcomes for the US Healthcare ecosystem. Dr. Nace's appointment adds more expertise and experience, which will help the company in achieving its mission of saving $1 bn for US Healthcare by 2019.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading healthcare data platform company focused on delivering more efficient and effective healthcare by combining pioneering analytics with transparent, and accurate data. Innovaccer's aim is to simplify complex data from all points of care, streamline the information, and help organizations realize strategic goals based on key insights and predictions from their data. Its products have been deployed across 500+ locations with over 10,000 providers leveraging it at institutions, governmental organizations, and several corporate enterprises such as Mercy ACO, StratiFi Health, UniNet Healthcare Network, Catalyst Health Network, and Osler Health Network. Innovaccer is based in San Francisco with offices around the United States and Asia.

