Former McKinsey Consultant Launches Recalibrate AI, an "Identity Platform" for Leaders Navigating AI Disruption

The startup introduces a new category, "Identity Strategy," targeting a growing gap between enterprise AI adoption and leadership performance

PHOENIX, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recalibrate AI, a Phoenix-based startup founded by former McKinsey consultant Liana Habicht, today announced the launch of its private beta platform designed to help executives adapt to rapid AI-driven change by evolving how they think, decide, and lead.

The company is introducing what it calls an "Identity Platform," pioneering a new category called Identity Strategy focused on closing a growing gap between companies' AI investments and leaders' ability to operate effectively in increasingly complex environments.

Liana Habicht, founder of Recalibrate AI

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many are encountering a less visible barrier: human readiness. While companies deploy new technologies quickly, leadership behavior and decision-making often lag behind. Recalibrate AI defines this as the "Identity Gap."

"Companies are investing heavily in AI, but the return is constrained by how leaders operate under pressure and change," said Habicht, founder and CEO of Recalibrate AI. "The challenge is not just learning new tools. It is evolving the identity driving how decisions get made."

Recalibrate AI is designed to help organizations capture greater return on their AI investments by addressing the human layer of transformation, specifically how leaders think, make decisions, and perform in real time.

Habicht brings a background that spans strategy consulting at McKinsey, building and scaling ventures across multiple countries, and teaching entrepreneurship at INSEAD, with work and relationships across both Phoenix and San Francisco. She has worked with executives and founders in more than 40 countries, combining business strategy, neuroscience, and leadership development into a structured system designed to help leaders adapt continuously in high-change environments.

The platform builds on a methodology Habicht began developing in 2019 and tested through global workshops with hundreds of founders and executives before investing in the technology.

It centers on a proprietary system with two integrated components:

The SELF Framework identifies the four drivers of identity: State, Environment, Legacy, and Flow.

identifies the four drivers of identity: State, Environment, Legacy, and Flow. The RISE Loop is the iterative process that works the drivers: Reflect, Ideate, Shift, Embody.

This system works beyond traditional coaching and skill-building by addressing the underlying operating system behind leadership behavior.

Recalibrate AI enters the market as companies increasingly grapple with burnout, misalignment, and stalled transformation efforts despite rising investment in AI and digital tools. The platform represents a human-centered approach to AI, designed to work alongside leaders rather than replace them, at a time when the ability to adapt is becoming a core competitive advantage.

The private beta is now available by invitation, with broader rollout expected later this year.

For more information or to request access, visit recalibrateai.com

About Recalibrate AI

Recalibrate AI is a human-centered AI company pioneering the category of Identity Strategy. Founded by Liana Habicht, the platform helps high-performing leaders evolve at the level of identity through AI-powered guidance, neuroscience-based frameworks and structured processes for continuous transformation. The platform operates at the intersection of neuroscience, strategy, and human development, enabling individuals and organizations to adapt and thrive in times of rapid change. Recalibrate AI is now available in private beta by invitation. To request access visit https://recalibrateai.com/.

SOURCE Recalibrate AI