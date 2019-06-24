Former ME/CFS and Fibromyalgia Sufferer Shares Recovery Journey in Solo Art Exhibition

DENVER, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale Westcott, former Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME)/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) and fibromyalgia (FM) sufferer announces solo comic art exhibition. "Superhero CHRONICles", exhibiting from 29th August to 8th September 2019, captures Dale's ME/CFS and FM journey in full; battle wounds and all. Attendees will be taken deep inside Dale's seven-year experience with both illnesses, from his first symptoms to present day.

"My comics and illustrations provide an insight into what I call 'hell on earth' – the ME/CFS and FM world that I lived in for seven years. They explore my day to day life and experiences including the overwhelming fatigue, chronic pain, social isolation, feelings of worthlessness and loss of identity," says Dale, ME/CFS and FM recovery "renegade" as he is known in these tightly-knit communities. "My aim is to share my story, soften the reality of these debilitating illnesses, remind others living in similar circumstances that they aren't alone, shine a light on the seen and unseen impacts of what it's like to live with these illnesses every single day, and ultimately, compel people to take action."

The self-funded exhibition from 29th August to 8th September 2019 will be held both online and at a venue in Denver, Colorado. The Denver location will be confirmed and announced closer to the exhibition date pending ticket interest and demand. The online exhibition will be accessible 24/7 using any internet-enabled desktop or mobile device. While registration is mandatory, all tickets are free of charge. The exclusive exhibition will include many never-before-seen pieces from Dale's private collection.

"Not only is my exhibition completely unexpected, the online 24/7 element is also an unexpected, yet welcome addition. By accommodating the demanding schedules we all have and catering to those who are less mobile and/or geographically constrained, the online and in-person exhibitions enable my art to reach a broader global audience," adds Dale. "At the end of the day, comics have, and always will, make people smile, and I hope that what I exhibit reminds others that anything is possible despite how insurmountable challenges and limitations may appear to be. Like my art, it's all about perspective!"

To secure tickets to Dale's "Superhero CHRONICles" exhibition and/or request more information, visit https://overcomecfs.com/superhero-chronicles.

About Dale Westcott

Dale Westcott is a graphic designer who uses comics and illustrations as a medium to share his Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME)/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) and fibromyalgia (FM) recovery journey. For seven years Dale battled these illnesses, and with no end in sight, nor satisfaction with a plethora of diagnoses, Dale took recovery into his own hands. Through a rigorous process of trial and error, Dale proudly claimed victory over these debilitating illnesses. Dale now helps others overcome these same illnesses and shares the details of his inspirational recovery journey on his website. For more information, visit https://overcomecfs.com.

