Former Medical School Professor and Psychologist Says Health Care Has Lost Its Soul

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 90 percent of patients have prayed for healing—79 percent for themselves and 87 percent for others. If spiritual practice takes such precedence for patients, why have health-care professionals left the soul behind in healing others?

Dr. Katherine Kelly, a former researcher and professor who has been a clinician for 26 years, recently released a revised second edition of her book Soul Health: Aligning with Spirit for Radiant Living. She says, "I constantly hear from patients that the number-one gap in their healing process is that spirituality is never addressed. In fact, 94 percent of patients wish their health-care providers used this as part of their treatment, and unfortunately less than 5 percent do. I've also realized that patients don't know where to start in taking charge of their own health. This is likely the case because patients often spend less than seven minutes with their primary health care provider during appointments."

As someone who listens for a living, Dr. Kelly has heard about all of the aspects of a person's life that are affected by health, not just the medical ones. She has also learned what motivates patients in taking health into their own hands.

Known as the pioneer of soul health, Dr. Kelly created a patient-friendly, self-use health model that empowers patients to take positive steps toward their optimal health while addressing their spiritual needs at the same time. She has taught the model to hundreds of health-care providers, who claim it is the first to treat whole person health while bringing the soul back to its rightful place in health care. Dr. Kelly can teach people how to:

Reunite health care with their personal needs.

Identify the 10 key aspects that impact whole person health.

Realign their lives to achieve better health.

Minimize trips to the doctor by taking charge of their own health.

Become motivated to advocate for themselves with health-care providers.

About Dr. Kelly

Katherine Kelly, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., is a clinical health psychologist and consultant currently practicing in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was the director of behavioral health at Wake Forest University Medical School, received specialized training from the Mind-Body Medical Institute of Harvard University, and also holds a master's of science degree in public health. She has been a guest on more than 100 radio shows.

