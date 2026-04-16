Former Meta and Google DeepMind VP Mat Velloso Joins Revelo as Strategic Advisor, Citing Code Generation as AI's Most Important Enterprise Use Case

Velloso, who led AI code generation initiatives at three of the world's largest AI companies, says Revelo's dual position in data infrastructure for frontier model AI code-generation and elite engineering talent for US enterprises reflects the future of the industry

Key Facts:

Who: Mat Velloso, former VP of Product at Meta's Superintelligence Labs, Google DeepMind (Gemini API, AI Studio, Gemma), and Technical Advisor to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Mat Velloso, former VP of Product at Meta's Superintelligence Labs, Google DeepMind (Gemini API, AI Studio, Gemma), and Technical Advisor to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella What: Joining Revelo as a strategic advisor

Joining Revelo as a strategic advisor Why it matters: Velloso validates Revelo's thesis that AI makes engineers more valuable, that demand for engineering talent will increase, and that code generation is AI's most important enterprise use case

Velloso validates Revelo's thesis that AI makes engineers more valuable, that demand for engineering talent will increase, and that code generation is AI's most important enterprise use case Revelo: 400,000+ vetted engineers across 50 countries, building the data infra for AI code-generation frontier labs need to improve their models and nearshore staff augmentation for US enterprises

400,000+ vetted engineers across 50 countries, building the data infra for AI code-generation frontier labs need to improve their models and nearshore staff augmentation for US enterprises Market: AI training dataset market projected to reach $4.4B in 2026 and exceed $23B by 2034 (Fortune Business Insights)

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mat Velloso has joined Revelo as a strategic advisor, bringing more than two decades of experience from Meta, Google DeepMind, and Microsoft to the company's growing data infra for AI code-gen business.

Mat Velloso

Revelo is the data infrastructure layer for AI code generation. Through a network of 400,000+ senior, vetted software engineers across 50+ countries, Revelo provides AI labs with expert human evaluation, code training environments, and model evaluation tooling that improve how frontier models generate code. The same network powers nearshore staff augmentation for US engineering teams.

Velloso most recently served as VP of Product for the Developer Platform at Meta's Superintelligence Labs. Before that, he led Google DeepMind's AI developer products, including the Gemini API, Google AI Studio, and the Gemma developer tools. He served four years as Technical Advisor to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, placing him at the center of Microsoft's cloud and AI strategy, and was among the first few people at Microsoft to interact with what would become ChatGPT.

Based in Palo Alto, Velloso will work with Revelo's leadership to deepen relationships with leading AI labs and shape the company's code-gen data infrastructure roadmap.

Why This Matters: AI Makes Engineers More Valuable, Not Less

Velloso has been vocal about a belief that runs counter to the popular narrative. He argues that AI doesn't replace engineers. It makes them dramatically more valuable. As AI tools let developers produce more code faster, the premium on great "AI native" engineers who know how to tame AI for high productivity goes up, not down.

That conviction is central to Revelo's strategy. If AI increases the value of every engineer, companies will hire more of them. And if code generation is the frontier, the models powering it need expert human feedback from engineers who actually write, review, and ship production code.

Revelo provides both. US companies use the platform to hire elite nearshore engineers for their teams. AI labs use it to access expert code evaluators who improve how their models generate code.

"The world changed fast," said Velloso. "When a developer can produce millions of lines of code every day, their value doesn't go down; it goes through the roof. Every lab I've worked with is pouring resources into code generation because that's where the commercial opportunity is. But better models require better feedback from real engineers. That's what Revelo has."

"Mat doesn't just bring connections and experience. He validates the thesis we've been building the company around," said Lucas Mendes, CEO of Revelo. "We believe AI makes engineers more valuable, that code generation is the defining use case in the next era of enterprise software, and that the companies that win will be the ones that combine world-class engineering talent with state-of-the-art AI coding capabilities. That's exactly what Revelo does. When someone like Mat looks at what we're building and says 'I want in,' it tells us we're on the right track."

How Big Is the AI Training Data Market?

The global AI training dataset market is projected to reach $4.4 billion in 2026, according to Fortune Business Insights, and exceed $23 billion by 2034. Grand View Research projects $8.6 billion by 2030 alone.

The driver: frontier AI labs now recognize that improving code generation requires expert data and infra, not just more compute. They need engineers who can evaluate whether AI-generated code is efficient, secure, and ready for production, and the tooling to evolve their models in rapid release cycles, improving them along high-value use cases.

The Trust Gap in AI Code Generation

Adoption of AI coding tools has moved fast. Trust has not.

According to Stack Overflow, 80% of developers now use AI coding tools. But only 33% trust the accuracy of the code those tools produce. Just 3% report high trust. Enterprise engineering teams won't deploy AI-generated code to production without expert human review.

Revelo operates at this gap. The company's vetted engineers evaluate and improve AI-generated code for frontier models. They provide the expert human feedback that closes the distance between the code that AI produces and what enterprises will actually ship into production.

What Sets Revelo Apart in Data Infrastructure for AI Code-Generation

100% code focus. While generalist data firms are spread across multiple disciplines, Revelo puts all of its expertise into code. That specialization produces deeper domain knowledge, better evals, and higher quality training data.

Full-stack infrastructure, not just data. Revelo builds across the code-gen training pipeline — expert human feedback, code training environments, and model evaluation tooling. Most providers specialize in one layer; Revelo covers the stack.

Scale and speed. Revelo can mobilize 10 to 500+ engineers in days, powered by its massive network of vetted, senior talent. Every evaluator in Revelo's network is a vetted software engineer who writes and reviews production code daily.

Complete flexibility. Clients use Revelo's tooling or their own. QA models and workflows are all configurable.

About Revelo

Revelo is the leader in data infrastructure for AI code-gen. It provides frontier AI labs with the data, training environments, and evaluation tooling that improve how their models generate code. Revelo customers get white-glove support from a world-class staffing and project management team.

For more information, visit revelo.com/ai

SOURCE Revelo