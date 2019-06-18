Former METRC Executive Director Scott Denholm joins Brytemap's Leadership Team as COO

BALTIMORE, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brytemap, a Maryland-based technology provider to the legalized cannabis industry, announced today that Scott Denholm, former Executive Director of Franwell Inc.'s Marijuana Enforcement, Tracking Reporting and Compliance (METRC) Program, is joining the Brytemap leadership team as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Denholm will oversee Brytemap's internal operations and play a key role in the launch of the company's newest software platform for cannabis and hemp growers. "As Brytemap's COO, Scott will have a critical role in guiding our company forward in our mission to be a model technology partner in our industry," said Bryan Lopez, Founder and CEO of Brytemap.

Scott Denholm- Chief Operating Officer at Brytemap

As Executive Director of Franwell Inc.'s METRC Program, Denholm was responsible for consulting with states, regulators, associations, marijuana cultivators and dispensaries about how to deploy leading-edge technology and advised them about business logistics and processes. In addition, he oversaw research of business opportunities, architecting solutions, and training and education in support of both state agencies and the marijuana industry. METRC is currently contracted with eleven states and the District of Columbia to provide a centralized track and trace compliance system for these legalized cannabis markets.

"There are very few people in the cannabis industry that possess the amount of knowledge and experience that Scott has in terms of regulation, compliance and logistics," said Brytemap CEO and Founder Bryan Lopez. "He has an in-depth technical background in RFID tracking and a proven track record in successfully opening new markets and driving revenue growth. His experience and knowledge about various aspects of cannabis regulations and reporting within each state will be very valuable in helping our customers understand how to incorporate our solutions and effectively manage and track their grow, processing and dispensary operations, while remaining compliant with state regulations."

About Brytemap

Brytemap is a Software as a Service technology provider for the legalized medical and recreational cannabis industry. Using the most innovative technology available on the market, Brytemap is focused on creating a user experience that increases sales and profitability for their clients in the areas of cultivation and retail. Please visit Brytemap.com for more details.

Contact:

Bryan Lopez

410-746-8057

bbory@brytemap.com

SOURCE Brytemap

Related Links

www.brytemap.com

