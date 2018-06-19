Former Mexican President Fox Joins Canadian Tech Company

Knowledgehook, winner of Google's Game Changer Award, is the pioneer of instructional guidance system technology for teacher development in mathematics. Student performance data is analyzed and reported to teachers to unlock insights and expert guidance for math education, while providing system-level insights to administrators who conduct professional development for teachers.

"As an advocate for education and innovation, I'm thrilled to join Knowledgehook as its newest board member," says President Vicente Fox. "After learning how its innovative software informs students' success and teacher development, and how well it resonates with students across Canada, I knew a tool like Knowledgehook would be helpful to school systems across the U.S and Mexico."

With Mexico's high school graduation rate as low as 45 per cent, President Fox aims to use Knowledgehook to influence the job readiness and future success of Mexican children. Knowledgehook will be implemented into Centro Fox Library in Mexico and will complement the math curriculum in both Mexico and in the U.S.

By bringing this tool to the children at Centro Fox and the Latin American community in the U.S., Knowledgehook will directly impact the informed instruction of math skills and help teachers better prepare students for a future in STEM related fields.

"We're delighted to have President Fox join our board of directors," says Travis Ratnam, CEO and Co-Founder of Knowledgehook. "President Fox's vision for education, innovation and humanity is aligned with our goal to improve math outcomes in classrooms by supporting math educators on a global scale."

President Fox's global relationships enable Knowledgehook to go beyond national borders and support education systems internationally. Fox is also the Co-President of the Centrist Democratic International and a member of the World Leadership Alliance Club De Madrid.

Knowledgehook currently works with several school systems across Canada, including the fourth largest school district in North America, the Toronto District School Board, located in Toronto, Canada.

About Knowledgehook

Kitchener-Waterloo-based Knowledgehook is an educational technology company that has built an Instructional Guidance System for mathematics. It analyzes the academic performance of math students in real-time to identify best-practice teaching solutions to educators which directly address student gaps demonstrated by their performance. Knowledgehook provides an easy-to-use tool that helps teachers and administrators close student gaps and focus professional development on topics relevant to students. The company has won Google's Game Changer award and was named Top Disruptor by BNN. The company's last investment round was led by Sayan Navaratnam, CEO of Connex Telecommunications.

About Centro Fox

Centro Fox is President Fox's foundation that works as a think-tank, and the first and only presidential museum and library outside the U.S. in which President Fox works to ignite the spark of leadership globally. Centro Fox is based on the idea of compassionate leadership, promoting innovation, education, empowerment and entrepreneurship in different educational programs and projects, such as a music school and "President for a Day" program. Centro Fox was founded in 2006, with 200,000 visitors each year. For more information, please visit www.centrofox.org.mx or follow us in Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

