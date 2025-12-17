Former Michigan Sheriff, Gene Wriggelsworth, releases "50 Years of Duty," A Memoir of his Compelling Journey from Michigan State Trooper to Ingham County Sheriff

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired Ingham County Sheriff, Gene Wriggelsworth, announces the publication of his extraordinary memoir entitled 50 Years of Duty: One Police Officer's Compelling Journey from State Trooper to County Sheriff. The book, written with his wife of 61 years, Sandy Wriggelsworth, is now available and is an Amazon Bestseller on Amazon.com. The memoir arrives at a moment when the nation is seeking balanced and uplifting perspectives on American law enforcement rooted in service, character, and community.

"I didn't get to become sheriff without learning from great trainers and leaders throughout my career," said Wriggelsworth. "While we started this project as a legacy piece for my family, we quickly realized we could add the lessons I learned, the mistakes I made, and honor the people and friends who paid the ultimate sacrifice during my career."

"We wrote this book to inspire people in law enforcement or those who are considering it as career," he continued. "We also want to educate readers about how we protect and serve our communities. Perhaps people will gain a new perspective or leadership lesson. Ultimately, I hope people enjoy it and recognize the good works that more than 1.28 million law enforcers do every day."

50 Years of Duty offers an inside look at the evolving landscape of policing over half a century, recounting both the difficult moments and the deep rewards of a life spent in public service. The book captures Wriggelsworth's reflections on leadership, family, community, and a profession he loved from the first day to the last.

Widely recognized for his steadfast leadership, his unshakeable commitment to fairness, respect, integrity, and public safety, the author built an agency culture grounded in compassion while implementing reforms and initiatives that left lasting impacts on Michigan and beyond. Wriggelsworth began his career as a Michigan State Trooper (8 years), followed with his role as an Undercover Supervisor for the Tri-County Metro Narcotic Squad (14 years), and was elected to serve as Ingham County Sheriff for seven consecutive four-year terms (28 years).

The memoir is also a testament to the power of collaboration. The Wriggelsworths worked openly with Cindy Dawn Tschosik, whose professional ghostwriting and editorial guidance helped shape the sheriff's experiences into a compelling and accessible narrative illustrated with stories, lessons, memorials, photographs, and newspaper clippings starting with the Detroit Riots in 1967.

Published by IgnitePress.us, 50 Years of Duty is now available on Amazon.com. Wriggelsworth has already received praise for the book and discussed its impact on NBC and FOX affiliates, the podcast "Hold the Air," and Ignite Press.

